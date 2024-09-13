Journalist, lecturer and author Leona O’Neill’s new supernatural fiction novel, ‘Perdition Street’ hit bookshelves today, just in time for Halloween.

Perdition Street is a fictional work from one of the north’s best-known journalists and is published by American publishing house Quill and Crow.

The book revolves around Dublin Private Detective Atlas Bishop, a soul binder who binds the souls of the murdered to their murderers with a view to dragging them to Hell. It’s a nasty, violent business, but one Atlas – who has many of his own issues, chief amongst them anger issues – relishes.

The Ulster University lecturer previously wrote a non-fiction book, ‘Breaking: Trauma in the Newsroom’ alongside fellow journalist Chris Lindsay. The book told anecdotal stories of traumatic experiences journalists faced while reporting frontline news, from local journalist experiences in the streets of Belfast to the minefields in Iraq.

Leona O'Neill's new work, Perdition Street.

The new book is a dark departure from Leona’s journalistic work, which saw her working as a journalist with the Belfast Telegraph and Irish News and many others titles in Northern Ireland and also as a Field Producer for Al Jazeera, Vice News, ABC, CBC and others worldwide over a 25-year Journalistic career.

Perdition Street is available now at local retailers and online. More information is available at https://thecrowshoppe.com/products/perdition-street