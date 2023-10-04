Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Admission is free and open to anyone who would like to join informally to chat about this work and gather or contribute opinions about this entertaining and well-loved story.

The book is set in Monterey, California during the time of the Great Depression, and most of the characters struggle to make ends meet, relying on community and their wits to survive.

The story follows the adventures of Mack and the boys who inhabit a converted fishmeal shack on the edge of a vacant lot down on Cannery Row. Some say it is an honest attempt to capture the feeling and people of a particular place at a particular time, whilst providing a commentary on more universal aspects of humanity.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing Steinbeck at Frank Owens Bar, Limavady: Back Row: Harry Coates, Dougie Bartlett, Terence Owens. Front Row: Sharon Colhoun (RVACC), Rita Deans and Paul Campbell. Photo: Nigel McFarland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is proposed that reading will mostly be completed at the individual’s personal pace and space, but a few evenings have been earmarked to casually meet, when some guidance and focus will be provided by Rita Deans and other club members for those who wish to participate.

A spokesperson said: “These events will be held in the recently rebranded Café Steinbeck in Drumceatt Square, beside the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre. They will start at 7.30 pm and last for about an hour and a half. We have a number of copies that can be provided free of charge and light refreshment will be available.