Little Acorns one of six winners of Booker Prize Indie Bookshop Spotlight competition

Jenni Doherty, proprietor of the Great James Street shop and cultural hub, said she was ‘absolutely delighted to be one of the six chosen’ winners and congratulated the five other shops selected by The Booker Prize.

"Can't wait for the next chapter!” she said.

In its citation The Booker Prize said: “Little Acorns Bookstore is the largest independent bookstore in the Northwest of Ireland. Based in Derry, Little Acorns stocks both new and second-hand books of all genres and subjects, while also specialising in Irish-related subjects; including its history, culture, authors and publishers.

"The shop, which some customers have likened to a ‘treasure trove’, also uniquely houses a collection of antique typewriters.

"Collected by its owner since 1977, the team intend to match the typewriters to those used by world-renowned authors such as Ernest Hemingway Booker or Booker Prize-winning author Margaret Atwood.”

The six winning bookshops of The Booker Prize Indie Bookshop Spotlight competition are Little Acorns Bookstore, Derry; The Bookshop, Mold, Flintshire; Round Table Books, Brixton, London; The Bookmark, Grantown-on-Spey, Moray; Westwood Books, Sedbergh, Cumbria; Winstone’s Hunting Raven Books, Frome, Somerset.

Each store had to assemble in-store displays of the nominated Booker Price titles and post images of their activity on their social media channels.