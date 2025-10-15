Christine Bovill brings ‘Piaf Revisited’ to The Playhouse

The unmistakable sounds of Paris will fill The Playhouse this October as acclaimed singer-songwriter Christine Bovill returns with her internationally celebrated show, Piaf Revisited.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The performance takes place on Sunday 19 October 2025 at 7pm, with tickets priced at £15 — and a special Good Relations Week offer of £12 using promo code GOODPIAF.

Far from being a standard tribute act, Piaf Revisited is a deeply personal journey through the music of the legendary Édith Piaf — and through Bovill’s own life. The Glasgow-born performer, once a reluctant student of French, discovered her passion for the language and for music when she first heard Piaf’s No Regrets. That moment inspired a lifelong connection to the songs and spirit of France’s most iconic chanteuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bovill first made her name with Piaf, the show that established her as “one of Europe’s finest interpreters of French song.” With this reimagined version, she revisits both the music and the story that launched her career, blending storytelling, song, and stagecraft in an evening that critics have called “astonishingly perfect” (Fest Mag) and “something that will stay with you for the rest of your life” (The Sunday Times).

Christine Bovill - Star of Piaf Revisited

An award-winning songwriter in her own right, Bovill has performed throughout Europe and the Far East, appeared on BBC Newsnight and BBC Radio 4’s Soul Music, and shared the stage with Charles Dumont, the composer of Piaf’s Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien.

Described by Broadway Baby as “the stuff of Fringe legend,” Piaf Revisited captures the raw emotion, romance, and resilience that defined Piaf’s life — told through the eyes of a Glasgow girl whose own journey began with a single song. Audiences can experience this extraordinary performance at The Playhouse on Sunday 19 October at 7pm, with tickets priced at £15, or £12 as part of Good Relations Week using the promo code GOODPIAF. It promises to be an unforgettable evening — one that, as Piaf herself would say, leaves no regrets.