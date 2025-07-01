Create Week 2025: How to celebrate in Derry

The Bucket List shares some exciting ways to enjoy everything Create Week has to offer in Derry.

Explore Workshops and Creative Events Across the City

Derry’s buzzing cultural scene means Create Week comes alive with a variety of workshops and events. Keep an eye on local arts venues like the Nerve Centre, the Playhouse, or the Foyle Gallery, which often host creative sessions during this week. Whether it’s poetry, crafts, music, or theatre, these activities are perfect for trying something new, meeting fellow creatives, and tapping into the city’s artistic pulse.

Take Part in Community Art Projects

Derry is no stranger to community spirit, and Create Week is a great time to get involved in collaborative art projects. Many local groups organise murals, public art installations, or craft workshops that bring people together from all backgrounds. Joining a community art project is a fantastic way to contribute to the city’s creative landscape and connect with neighbours through shared creativity.

Host a Creative Gathering at Home or in Community Spaces

You don’t have to go far to join in the fun. Hosting a creative get-together with friends, family, or local groups can be a relaxed way to celebrate Create Week. Whether it’s a knitting circle, a writing session, or an afternoon of painting, creating together builds bonds and inspires fresh ideas. Derry’s strong traditions in storytelling and music can provide plenty of inspiration for your gathering.

Bring Creativity Outdoors

Derry offers beautiful outdoor spaces like St. Columb’s Park or the Peace Bridge area that are perfect for celebrating creativity in nature. Collect natural items such as leaves, stones, or flowers and use them to create temporary land art, or simply take your sketchbook along to capture the city’s stunning landscapes and historic architecture. Combining fresh air with artistic activity is a great way to enjoy the week.

Join Online Creative Challenges with a Derry Flair

If you enjoy digital art or writing, why not participate in online challenges during Create Week? Capture photos of Derry’s iconic landmarks, write stories inspired by the city’s rich history, or experiment with digital designs based on local culture. Sharing your creations online with #CreateWeek links you with a wider community of creatives celebrating across the UK and Ireland.

Find Creativity in Everyday Life

Creativity is not just about big projects, it’s in the small moments too. This week, try putting a creative twist on your daily routine in Derry. Cook a traditional dish with your own flair, write a poem inspired by the River Foyle, or rearrange a room in your home to reflect the city’s colours and textures. Sometimes the simplest acts of creativity can brighten your day and open new perspectives.

Support Derry’s Local Artists and Makers

Derry boasts a rich array of talented artists, makers, and craftspeople. Celebrate Create Week by visiting local galleries, artisan markets, or independent shops where you can discover and buy unique handmade goods. Supporting these creatives helps keep the city’s vibrant arts scene alive and thriving. It also gives you the chance to bring a piece of Derry’s creative spirit into your home.

Why Create Week Matters in Derry

Derry’s identity is deeply linked to its artistic heritage and community resilience. Create Week is a chance to honour that legacy by encouraging everyone to embrace creativity, no matter their experience or background. It’s about celebrating the power of making to build connections, promote wellbeing, and share stories that matter.

From 1st to 7th July, whether you join a workshop, create outdoors, or simply take a moment to enjoy the creative energy around you, make the most of Create Week in Derry. It’s a chance to be part of something special, a celebration of art, culture, and community right here in your city.