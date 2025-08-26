David Ireland’s Ulster American opens at The Sanctuary Theatre in East Belfast

Bright Umbrella Theatre Company’s production of David Ireland’s no-holds-barred black comedy Ulster American opens in East Belfast this week.

Taking place at The Sanctuary Theatre (Tues Aug 26 - Sat Sept 6) with evening performances at 7pm and a 2pm matinee on the closing day, this run is directed by Bright Umbrella’s founder and artistic director Trevor Gill.

The three-person cast features Northern Irish actor James Boal as Leigh Carver, Caroline Curran as Ruth Davenport and Andrew McClay as Jay Conway.

Speaking about the production, Trevor said: “It is a pleasure to stage Ulster American by David Ireland in East Belfast, where he is from.

“If you love the craic, you’ll love this. And sure here, who doesn’t love the craic.”

“We have a very strong and experienced cast well capable of delivering what is a challenging script. David Ireland’s work is a carefully crafted mixture of satire, shock and black humour. We can guarantee a memorable night at the theatre.

“Any director who tries too hard to make a particular point runs the danger of turning a script into a parody, a cartoon of itself. David’s script does the work for us in outlining its themes. Often, it’s a straight delivery that will achieve the greatest impact. Do your job, tell the story – the audience will do the rest.

“Watching a production of Ulster American is a visceral experience. Audiences gasp in disbelief, laugh out loud and are shocked at events. However, the subtlety of the piece has stood out during rehearsal. David’s precise word choice has us questioning our perspectives. The Sanctuary is a small venue with around 120 seats meaning that no one is very far from the stage, this brings a sense of audience intimacy and involvement.”

David Ireland said: “I wrote most of the play while living at 66 Castlereagh Street, a two-minute walk from The Sanctuary.

“Whenever I hear of a production of Ulster American happening, wherever it is in the world, my mind goes back to East Belfast, and to Castlereagh Street. I’m glad it’s come home.”

Caroline Curran takes to the stage as Ruth Davenport, a writer from Belfast who is overjoyed that her play is being performed with a well-established actor.

“She’s intelligent, funny, but with a fiery side,” said Caroline.

“I first read Ulster American in extracts that Bright Umbrella did for Bringing It All Back Home to celebrate writers from East Belfast. I was lucky enough to be reading the Ulster American extract with the part I am now cast in, so I am over the moon to be back.

“I have performed here before and I absolutely adore this space and the staff. I’m looking forward to audiences who have never been to the Sanctuary Theatre coming and seeing this very special place and enjoying a really funny, dark piece of theatre.”

Andrew McClay, best known for his appearances in Game of Thrones and HBO’s The Last Watch, said: “I play Jay Conway, Oscar-winning actor, who is intense and has been known to speak from his crotch.

“Having never acted in the Sanctuary, I am most looking forward to the intimacy of the venue. The building has history and character, I love places like that. Plus, it’s just down the road from the house.

James Boal (Leigh Carver) added: “I’m a huge fan of David’s writing. His intense storytelling and razor-sharp dialogue. The hype around the play when it premiered in Edinburgh (where I live) was unreal, and when I read it I knew why.

“I played Slim in Cyprus Avenue alongside David Hayman as Eric. Seeing David’s play go to work on Scottish audiences was incredible, belly laughs to heartbreak in an instant. I have a feeling Ulster American is going to take Belfast audiences on that same intensely entertaining, unsettling and challenging wild ride.”

Ulster American unfolds over the course of a single evening, when an American film star, an English director and a Northern Irish playwright gather to discuss a new play. What begins as a collaboration quickly unravels into a volatile clash of egos, politics and identities, raising difficult questions about power, privilege and consent.

The play contains very strong language, graphic violence and references to sexual assault.

Tickets are £20 and available now at brightumbrella.co.uk