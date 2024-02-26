Derry artist Seamus Gallagher launches solo exhibition
Seamus gained an Honours Degree in Fine Art Painting from Wimbledon School of Art, London and subsequently a post graduate qualification from Goldsmiths College London in the 1980s. 25 years as a full time teacher of art followed, 16 of which were as Head of Department, St Peters High School, Derry.
Seamus, who lives in Donegal, has exhibited his work widely including the Royal Academy London, the ICA London and the Whitworth Gallery Manchester.
He has also participated in many group shows in the Northwest Region including, the Glebe Gallery, the Gordon Gallery, Hambly & Hambly , and the Maritime Museum Greencastle. Seamus is a member of the Donegal Visual Artist Network and has exhibited at Fort Dundee annual open group show 2023.
Seamus has previously held three successful solo exhibitions in Donegal and Derry. His current exhibition showcases his most recent paintings on the theme of ‘Land, Sea, and Sky’