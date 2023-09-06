Derry Print Workshop "Original Prints" Exhibition

Watch more videos on Shots!

Located in the heart of the city, Derry Print Workshop has been a cornerstone of the city's artistic community since 2013, providing an essential space for printmakers to experiment, collaborate, and refine their craft. It provides open-access studio facilities for fine art printmakers in Derry and the Northwest, aiming to promote both the appreciation and practice of printmaking. The exhibition brings together an exceptional collection of original prints in diverse printmaking techniques such as screen print, etching, and linocut.

The DPW Member’s Exhibition seeks to encourage a deeper appreciation for the art of printmaking and its contribution to the artistic landscape of the city. This exhibition also marks an exciting opportunity for locals and visitors alike to acquire high-quality original prints and support local artists. Many of the pieces will be available for purchase, allowing visitors to bring home a one-of-a-kind artwork and stay ahead of the Christmas rush for presents.

The exhibition is gratefully funded by Arts Council Northern Ireland’s Small Grants Fund.

Derry Print Workshop Exhibition Opening 3pm Saturday 16th September.