Discover the magic of Halloween across Northern Ireland this October

This spooky season is filled with frightfully fun events you won't want to miss!

Northern Ireland comes alive at Halloween with traditions, celebrations, and an irresistible atmosphere of mischief and merriment. x8g3qyt

Rooted in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, for over 2,000 years, stories and rituals have marked this turning of the seasons, and today those echoes are felt in celebrations that are both timeless and thrillingly alive.

Nowhere is this spirit more vibrant than at Europe’s largest Halloween festival in Derry~Londonderry, where parades, performances and creativity fill the streets.

Derry Halloween Festival.

But the celebrations don’t stop there. Across Northern Ireland, you’ll find family-friendly workshops, festive foodie-experiences, lively gatherings and seasonal fun to spark the imagination.

Whether you’re joining the magic in Derry~Londonderry or uncovering folklore where history lingers in the shadows, Halloween is all about fun and unforgettable moments.

Discover Northern Ireland has put together a list of more than 30 exciting events to haunt your calendar this October.

Get ready for more thrills and chills at www.discovernorthernireland.com and plan a spooktacular short break this Halloween. Activities and events are subject to availability.