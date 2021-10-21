Panto is back as Sleeping Beauty comes to Millennium Forum in Derry

Oh yes it is.... Sleeping Beauty at the Millennium Forum this Christmas.

Starring William Caulfield as Nanny and a cast of talented performers, fun, frolics and laughter abound in this wonderful take on the traditional tale staged by the acclaimed Millennium Forum Productions.

Forum Chief Executive, David McLaughlin, said: “I am delighted to announce the onsale of all shows for our seasonal pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, after the enforced closure of our building due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

“Our seasonal pantomime brings in in excess of 27,000 people to the city centre each Christmas season and, as well as being a much loved family occasion, it is also a key driver of the city centre economy at this time of year.

“The response to our onsale has been overwhelming with many upbeat adults and children saying they are excited for the pantomime to arrive in town. We heartily look forward to throwing open our doors with a very warm welcome to all for the biggest show of the festive season.”

We can’t wait to catch up with the hilarious Nanny Cranny and Pickles; the love struck Princess Beauty and Prince Charming, the delightful Lilac Fairy and the odious, wicked Carabosse with her never-before seen evil sidekick!

With hilarious comedy, breath-taking special effects and all the joy of Christmas 2021, this festive favourite is fun for all the family from 4-94!

“We, sadly, had to miss out on Panto in 2020 but we can’t wait for Panto 2021! Don’t miss it!”

Sleeping Beauty runs at the Millennium Forum from Friday November26, 2021 to Sunday January 2, 2022.

Tickets are now available from the Box Office and are priced from £12.00. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.

The Millennium Forum has implemented a range of Covid safety procedures to ensure the healthy and safe return to events.