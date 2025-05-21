Escapes presents free preview screenings of riveting drama Lollipop ahead of UK release

Escapes, supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funding, continues its mission to champion independent cinema with a preview of a powerful new release.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next film to receive a spotlight through the initiative is the emotionally charged drama Lollipop, with free screenings taking place on Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd June across more than 100 cinemas nationwide, ahead of its UK release on Friday 13th June.

Directed with nuance and heart by Daisy-May Hudson for her first feature film debut, Lollipop has been praised by The Guardian as “Powerful… an impassioned, humane and urgently performed drama,” awarding it 4 stars. The film stars Posy Sterling as Molly, a young mother recently released from prison who struggles with the bureaucracy of social services to regain custody of her children. Idil Ahmed plays Amina, Molly’s childhood friend and fellow single mother, who helps Molly navigate her challenges, while Terriann Cousins portrays Sylvie, Molly’s mother. As Molly reconnects with Amina, the two women form a deep bond that empowers them to reclaim control over their lives in the face of a system stacked against them. A story of resilience, sisterhood, and determination, Lollipop is a compelling exploration of second chances and unbreakable hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Escapes continues to shine a light on the cultural and emotional value of independent cinema, with screenings taking place at iconic venues such as the historic Savoy Cinema in Nottingham, Jam Jar in Whitley Bay, and Glasgow's Omniplex. Whether you're keen for a post-work motion picture, looking for an inspiring evening out or eager to support indie storytelling, Lollipop is one of the year’s must-see movies, screened for free through the Escapes initiative.

Lollipop

Following past Escapes successes such as the new Nicolas Cage thriller The Surfer, the inspiring tale of The Penguin Lessons starring Steve Coogan and the heartwarming family friendly film The Sloth Lane, Lollipop is poised to be another memorable addition - connecting audiences with authentic and powerful stories on the big screen.

Tickets for Lollipop are FREE and available now at: https://escapes.cinematik.app/