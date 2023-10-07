Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Can you remember who won the last series of Big Brother?

Unless you’re a die-hard fanatic, chances are the answer to the above questions is “no”. By the time it came to an end in November 2018 after 19 series, the reality show appeared to be long past its sell-by date.

Of course, in its heyday, it was must-see TV. Davina McCall hosted it during its run on Channel 4, with former winner Brian Dowling and then Emma Willis taking over when it moved to Channel 5.

AJ Odudu and Will Best

Jade Goody is perhaps the most famous person to have appeared on the show, with many forgetting that new Bake Off host Alison Hammond started her TV career as a housemate in the third series. And who could forget the first run’s ‘nasty’ Nick Bateman, whose efforts to manipulate his fellow contestants failed miserably – he was eventually evicted, paving the way for builder Craig Phillips to become the inaugural winner.

Now, following a five-year hiatus, Big Brother could be on the verge of creating some new stars – the format has been snapped up by ITV; the broadcaster will show the first episode of its 20th series simultaneously on ITV1, ITV2 and streaming platform ITVX. After that, it will run nightly on the latter pair.

“This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience,” says Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV. “We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

The main show will be followed each evening by Big Brother: Late & Live, which gives viewers an additional hour of exclusive content, as well as interviews with the latest evictees. We’re also promised a live stream via ITVX.

The all-important house has been given a new, contemporary feel, and this evening’s programme will see its residents arrive, offering viewers the first chance to see the people they’re going to get to know over the coming weeks.

And, of course, there are new hosts to get used to – AJ Odudu and Will Best are the people taking charge.

“I’m so excited to be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother!” smiles Odudu. “I couldn’t be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

“I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true,” claims Best. “I can’t wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”