Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Donegal Film Office Short Film Bursary is a creative response to showcase film makers living and working in Donegal.

A grant of €10,000 will be awarded to a filmmaker towards the cost of the production of a short drama or documentary film of 10 to 12 minute duration to be shot in Donegal in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bursary aims to foster talent, support creatives, and increase activity in filmmaking in the County.

Glentogher area, Inishowen. (Picture Brendan McDaid)

Applications are being sought from film makers who have a script that has been developed, seen by a Director, and has had input from a Producer.

The Film Office is looking for original, entertaining stories by talented filmmakers who, if selected, must set, and shoot their project in County Donegal.

Aideen Doherty Donegal Film Office added: “The Film Office wishes to support indigenous filmmakers in Donegal. We are delighted to see film makers choosing Donegal as their home and are excited to see the growth of the sector. In 2023 an investment of €9.3m was spent in screen productions in Donegal with local crew, cast, accommodation and services benefiting.”

"Film is a driver for economic development and local stories being made that showcase the county on a worldwide stage drive tourists to Donegal.”

Glentogher Valley. (Picture: Brendan McDaid)

"We are grateful to the National Creative Ireland Programme 2023-2027 for their continued support and affording the county this opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the Bursary and Application Form are available on the Donegal Film Office website under the funding section www.donegalfilmoffice.ie or by contacting the Donegal Film Office [email protected] .

The closing date for receipt of applications is set at 4pm on March 29, 2024.