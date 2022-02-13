BBC2’s Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War returns

Adolf Hitler

The rumblings of nationalism around the world may be stirring up fears in some quarters that history will repeat itself, as the Second World War and all its associated horrors passes out of living memory.

Thank goodness then, for profoundly insightful and intelligent series like Rise of the Nazis, which returns for a three-part second run subtitled Dictators at War and reminds us of the dangers of extremism.

It begins in June 1940, after the fall of Paris. Hitler visits the city to stand in silent reverie in front of Napoleon’s sarcophagus, eager to do what Napoleon couldn’t: conquer Russia and build the biggest empire ever seen.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Moscow, the Soviet Union’s dictator Joseph Stalin is trying to understand how much of a threat Hitler’s European ascendancy is to his own power.

An invitation comes from Berlin to discuss a deal; in exchange for Stalin’s support in the war against Britain, Hitler offers to carve up the post-war world. Stalin’s interest is piqued and he sends his Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov to Berlin to find out more.

What the politician doesn’t realise is he’s walking into one of Hitler’s great deceptions, and the German leader launches into a charm offensive, talking of grand plans to divide up the world. However, Molotov refuses to be taken in by Hitler’s vague promises and grills the Fuhrer until the discussions are abruptly cut short.

Molotov thinks the Fuhrer does not pose an immediate threat to the Soviet Union, but Hitler draws a very different conclusion from the meetings and begins planning for Operation Barbarossa – the biggest land invasion in history.

Field Marshal Von Brauchitsch, who leads the German Army, is privately convinced a war on two fronts is unwinnable, but won’t do anything to jeopardise his comfortable lifestyle, even with thousands of lives at stake.

Meanwhile, Luftwaffe Officer Harro Schulze-Boysen receives plans for Barbarossa, but he and his wife Libertas are secretly part of an underground resistance network plotting to overthrow the Nazis. Harro begins meeting with a Soviet spy, raising the alarm over Barbarossa and giving the Soviets a blow-by-blow account of Hitler’s attack plans.

Unfortunately, Schultze-Boysen’s reports fall on deaf ears, and on 22nd June 1941, three million German troops cross the border into the Soviet Union. They are followed by Heinrich Himmler’s Einsatzgruppen death squads, tasked with the mass murder of Jewish and Soviet civilians.

Within days the German Army is only 400 miles from Moscow. The gravity of the situation comes crashing down on Stalin who, at the height of the war, retreats to his Dacha.

After the heady days of the early campaign, the German advance is slowing and a rift emerges between Hitler and von Brauchitsch. Convinced of his own military genius, the Fuhrer sidelines the Field Marshal and makes the fateful decision to delay the attack.

The German Army finally reaches Moscow, the Russian winter is setting in and the city is under the defence of the brilliant General Zhukov.

Over 100 years earlier, Napoleon’s army had taken Moscow only to be driven back. Now Hitler’s army reaches the gates of the city – but no further…

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.