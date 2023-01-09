In addition to being one of Britain’s best-loved TV presenters with a successful side career in acting, Bradley Walsh is clearly a very proud dad.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said of his son Barney: “Barney is the man now… that I always wanted to be. And that’s absolutely true. He’s got no fear, he’s young, he’s finding his first feet in business and stuff. I just always wanted to do that.

“Anything Barney wants to do on [Bradley & Barney Walsh; Breaking Dad], I’ll give it a go.”

Regular viewers of the father-and-son travelogue will know that Bradley isn’t just saying that. The series, which sees them hitting the road together in search of adventures, has seen The Chase host being pushed out of his comfort zone in pretty much every episode.

When they went to America, he even broke his back at a rodeo. Bradley admitted the incident left him facing his own mortality, but he hasn’t let that put him off teaming up with Barney for a new series.

Perhaps it will be of some consolation to him to know that this time, Barney may also face a few challenges. That’s because they are going to Latin America, which is the furthest they have ever travelled for Breaking Dad, and they are set to experience some serious culture shock.

The opening double bill find the Walsh boys in Mexico, where they grapple with the one of country’s most iconic sports, Lucha Libre wresting, before heading to the ‘Island of the Dolls’, which, as the name suggests, is covered with decrepit dolls.

If you think that sounds creepy, you’d be right, but there’s something even more frightening in store when the pair end up on the side of a mountain. The episode ends on a literal cliffhanger as Bradley tries to complete a challenge that involves swinging across the top of the peak, but we don’t have long to wait to see if he does it as the second instalment follows at 9.30pm.

Once they have had time to recover, they travel towards Mexico’s coast, which is renowned for its beautiful beaches. Sadly, it seems Barney isn’t planning on letting his dad top up his tan and go for a paddle.

Instead, they’ll be shunning the sun altogether as they venture deep inside a pitch-dark cave that’s home to hanging snakes and thousands of bats.

Luckily, there is some fun in store, as they then check out a local waterpark for a well deserved dip and play for fun!

And they finish the episode by joining the cast of Cirque Du Soleil – will that be a natural fit for this pair of entertainers, or will Bradley once again find himself dangling from a height?

It may not be everyone’s idea of the perfect father-and-son bonding activity but as Breaking Dad has shown time and time again, it certainly seems to bring the Walshes even closer together.

