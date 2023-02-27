“It’s now my happy home”, declared Katie Price as she proudly revealed the remarkable part-transformation of her £2million West Sussex mansion in 2021.

After showing viewers around her sleek new kitchen diner with stylish pink sofas and a roaring fire, pretty lighting details and the incredible themed bedrooms for her kids, she added: “The journey of this house hasn’t just been about me, it’s been about the journey of my kids, my mum, my sister.

“I’ve put my touch on it, and so have my family. But this just goes to show you can turn things around, and I’m really proud of what I have achieved.

“This is my land and my house, now the house is coming back together like I’m coming back together.

“In the past, this place has been called the Mucky Mansion, but it’s not that any more.”

The first series of Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion was broadcast two years ago, despite the star’s arrest just before its broadcast over ‘abusive messages’ sent to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancée.

The show followed Katie, her family and put-upon builder Steve as they worked to repair the 19-room home, formerly owned by ex-Horsham MP Francis Maude.

In recent years, the property had fallen into disrepair after vandals broke into it and left the taps on – flooding the kitchen and causing the floor to fall in.

There was also a fire at the property and it was full of old clothes, kids toys and Katie’s memorabilia.

Mother-of-five Katie, who was declared bankrupt in 2019, apparently landed a £45,000 payday from Channel 4 for the first series.

Meanwhile, many of the costs were covered by the production company and Katie landed plenty of freebies from companies who want the exposure of being on her show or her social media.

The show was also a success with viewers, so it was no surprise that Katie and Channel 4 quickly shook hands on a second run.

As with the previous series, the programme’s production has been plagued by various problems.

When the crews arrived to film last summer, the house was reportedly “filled up with rubbish again” and deemed “too dirty”.

However the series has eventually gone ahead, and speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Katie said: “We’ve only done four rooms so far, there’s 11 bedrooms there, all the other rooms. Everyone loved it, I wanna do my bedroom!”

In last week’s series opener, we saw Katie set her sights on an ambitious five-room revamp of the top floor, turning it into her own little haven including a new bedroom, a cinema room and a lounge.

Katie also opened up about threats she’s been receiving on social media, and she had to call in pest control to remove a giant wasp nest living in her storage container.

Tonight, Katie transforms daughter Bunny’s bedroom with an underwater mermaid theme, and gets to work creating a Hollywood-inspired family cinema room.

