When it was announced that the third series of Race Across the World was going on its own journey from BBC1 to BBC2, it was seen as evidence that it had been a surprise hit.

If you want further proof that the travel challenge show has captured the viewers’ imagination, it’s now getting a celebrity version.

For anyone who isn’t hooked yet, the format is deceptively simple – teams of two are challenged to travel thousands of miles without the use of the internet, credit cards or planes. Instead, they’ll have to rely on their skills, cunning, ingenuity and, on occasion, the kindness of strangers as they try to make it to their destination with just the cash equivalent of their air fare to pay their way.

Helene Blatt, Bonny Monger, Billy Monger, Mel Blatt, Harry Judd, Alex Beresford, Noel Beresford and Emma Judd

The famous faces who have signed up for the challenge are broadcaster Alex Beresford and his dad, Noel; singer Mel Blatt and her mum, Helene; McFly drummer Harry Judd and his mum, Emma and British racing driver and pundit Billy Monger and his sister, Bonny.

While the last series featuring non-celebrities took place wholly within Canada, the stars and their loved ones really will be racing across the world. Their journey is set to start starting in Marrakech, Morocco, the most north-western country in Africa, and end in Tromsø, Norway, known as the Arctic capital, taking in 24 countries over 10,000 km along the way, as well as an incredible array of landscapes and cultures.

However, given that the celebs could presumably plan a similar itinerary that takes in more five-star hotels and wouldn’t force them to rely on public transport, what convinced them to sign up?

For some, the lack of luxury is the point. Harry Judd says: “I never travelled when I was younger. I travelled with the band, but I never properly did backpacking and I always wanted to. I think the same applies for my mum, she always wanted to but started a family when she was 22.”

His mum Emma confirms: “Yeah, I was young and one thing I think that I’ve missed in my life, not that I regret it, was actually backpacking and going off on an adventure like this. So, when Harry had the opportunity come along, I thought what could be better than going on an adventure with my son!”

Billy Monger is also up for the challenge, saying: “We’ve spoken about travelling before, but it would probably be a little bit different to what I imagine this is going to be like – in terms of doing everything on such a budget and staying in hostels and being tight on money for food.

“With this opportunity, I spoke to Bon about it, and she said it could be quite cool. So, we sat down and watched the previous series and got more and more into it and then decided why not!”