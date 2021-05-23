Cook Clever, Waste Less with Prue & Rupy

Prue Leith and Rupy Aujla

She’s been one of Britain’s most respected restaurateurs, culinary teachers and food writers for more than 40 years, and her TV career was pretty impressive too – but Prue Leith’s profile was lifted even higher four years ago.

In 2017, at the age of 77 – when many of us are thinking of slowing down rather than speeding up – she left her position on The Great British Menu and My Kitchen Rules to take over from Mary Berry on The Great British Bake Off when it moved to Channel 4.

She’s since formed a formidable partnership with fellow judge Paul Hollywood; both of them clearly get on like a house on fire with presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas too.

Her success and popularity has led to her landing another TV gig with the broadcaster, which she’s set to present with Dr Rupy Aujla who, on his website, describes himself as “just a straight-taking NHS doctor lending my unbiased opinion on healthy eating.”

He’s perhaps being a little modest – Aujla is the founder of The Doctor’s Kitchen, a website offering nutritional recipes and advice he believes have the power to make everyone feel better while fighting off illness. He’s also written books on the subject and has a successful spin-off podcast.

Now the duo are coming together to present a show which, at first glance, has lots in common with the BBC’s Eat Well for Less? However, as well as offering tips on saving money, Prue and Rupy also reveal how changing our bad habits can also help the planet.

“The series is packed full of genius food facts, big reveals about our most wasted foods, and top tips and recipes to make use of leftovers,” says executive producer Paul Overton. “Prue Leith and Dr Rupy make a brilliant pairing to deliver these useful facts and hacks that audiences can take home to help reduce the amount of food that we waste.”

“I’ve been a fan of Rupy Aujla, the doctor who believes that food is medicine, for years,” adds Prue. “So to do a programme with him, helping people cook from scratch and save money, has been a real pleasure.”

As for Rupy, he reckons “we could all do with wasting less, and instead of simply highlighting the problem, I believe that by creating a joyful and exciting programme full of tips and recipes we also motivate and inspire people watching at home.

“It was a privilege to work with the studio on this project and the wider team, and I believe we can enact real cultural change to our health and environmental wellbeing one delicious plate at a time. It really is possible to waste less, save money, eat better and improve your health!”

Each of the four programmes will see Prue and Rupy meet a family who waste almost as much food as they eat. They then demonstrate how to turn the leftovers into another tasty meal.

The opening episode sees the duo head to Bristol, where a couple whose children have food allergies are in need of inspiration.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.