Deal Richard Osman’s House of Games Night

Does Richard Osman ever sleep?

The towering TV presenter is rarely off our screens these days. And when he is, he can usually be found on the radio instead.

Not bad going for a man who never set out to become famous. Instead, when he began his media career, he planned to stay firmly behind the scenes, an approach he stuck to for quite a long time.

Ed Gamble, Dara O'Briain, Richard Osman, Sindhu Vee and Sian Gibson

He got his first broadcasting experience as a DJ on BBC Radio Sussex, and witnessed the trials and tribulations of fame when his older brother, bass player Mat, became a major rock star following the success of his band Suede.

After attending university (where, among his peers, was a certain Alexander Armstrong), Osman became an executive producer on various game shows, including Deal or No Deal and 8 Out of 10 Cats. He also created the short-lived ITV programme Prize Island, was the script editor for the BBC’s Total Wipeout and wrote and created Channel 4 sitcom Boyz Unlimited with Matt Lucas and David Walliams.

But it was Pointless that thrust him into the mainstream spotlight. He pitched the idea to the BBC, then played the ‘assistant’ during a demonstration; his quick-thinking and surefire with landed him the role on a permanent basis.

Since then he’s enjoyed numerous other successes, but last December announced that he would be stepping down from his role at production company Endemol. In a statement released on Twitter, he said: “I’ve worked at Endemol since I was 29, but it’s time for me to move on. Will still be doing Pointless/House of Games and working with brilliant people there. But also looking forward to creating new shows with new people. It’s been a wonderful 20 years, and I will miss it very much.”

Perhaps that’s why Osman has been busier than ever – maybe launching new projects takes his mind off his former role. A few weeks ago he began presenting light-hearted quiz The Birthday Cake Game on Radio 4, while his second crime novel, The Man Who Died Twice, was released on September 16; the first, The Thursday Murder Club, was a massive success, with the film rights snapped up by none other than Steven Spielberg’s production company.

He’s also still featuring on episodes of Pointless, and now Osman is also returning with a second six-part run of House of Games Night.

“We’ve got some great celebrity guests lined up,” he says, “and on top of our regular games we’ve also got a few new surprises in store.”

Taking part are comedians Ed Gamble, Sian Gibson, Dara O’Briain and Sindhu Vee, who will be putting their general knowledge to the test via a variety of weird and wonderful games.

Among the surprises mentioned by Osman is the new House of Games band, led by Irish funnyman David O’Doherty, which is probably worth tuning in for alone. And if you’re an Osman fan but don’t fancy this series, don’t worry – he’s sure to be back soon with something else to tickle your fancy.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.