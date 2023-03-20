After 11 spectacular shows filled with glitz and glamour, highs and lows and captivating dances along the way, Carl and his pro partner Emily were crowned Dancing with the Stars champions for 2023.Carl, who has many family members living in Derry, paid tribute to his partner, Aisling and dance partner, Emily, after his win.

He said: “Ais has been such a rock. My whole family. Thank you so much for all the love and support online and in the streets. Emily, I’m so buzzing we won this for you. You deserve this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry was well represented on the show, with Derry singers Damian McGinty and Brooke Scullion also making up the final four finalists, alongside entrepreneur Suzanne Jackson.The Judges Choice was the first dance of the evening for each couple as the judges wished to see a previous dance for a second time.2FM presenter Carl and Emily Barker were the first couple to dance. They performed their Paso Doble from Week two again.

Broadcaster Carl Mullan with his Dance Partner Emily Barker during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 after they were announced as winners. His fellow finalists Damian McGinty, Brooke Scullion and Suzanne Jackson look on, as do presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy. Pic : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Judge Loraine Barry told him: “ You are in the final. I did critique, you knocked it out of the park. You finessed it. A dominant energy. Those knee walks. Great energy. The biggest improved and tonight you’ve done it again.”Carl and Emily scored 29 from the judges.

Suzanne Jackson and her professional partner Michael Danilczuk brought their journey full-circle as they danced their Samba from week one of the series. Suzanne and Michael scored 30 from the judges. Singer Brooke Scullion and Robert Rowiński brought the aptly named The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman back to the dancefloor with their Paso Doble from Movie Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Arthur Gourounlian said: “ With you in the final, it really is the greatest show. Insane choreography . Tonight you showed how it’s done. Each week you come out here flawless. I love to watch you dance."Brooke and Robert scored 30 from the judges.Singer and Glee star Damian McGinty and Kylee Vincent were the final couple to dance their judges choice dance. Earlier in the week the judges decided they wanted to see their Contemporary Ballroom from Dedicated Dance week again. Brian Redmond said: “Was I supposed to be judging that? I want them all to come out and be perfect. But at no point during the performance did I become Brian the judge, I started as Brian the spectator and continued throughout. It was step perfect from start to finish.”Damian and Kylee scored 30 from the judges.While the voting lines were open, each couple performed their showdance in a last bid to win the glitterball. Carl and Emily dedicated their showdance to his Nana on her first anniversary. Their emotional dance was to Celestial by Ed Sheeran.Carl and Emily scored 30 from the judges.Leona Lewis’ track Fire Under My Feet was chosen for Suzanne and Michael’s showdance. Suzanne and Michael scored 30 from the judges.Brooke and Robert’s energetic and sassy showdance was to Hallucinate by Dua Lipa.Brooke and Robert scored 29 from the judges.The final couple to dance competitively were Damian and Kylee. Take a Look at Us Now by Shawn Mendes was a perfect choice to bring broadway to the dancefloor for their final dance.Damian and Kylee scored 30 from the judges.