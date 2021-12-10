Dermot O’Leary and Sting talk in Reel Stories

Sting

Sting turned 70 in October, but he’s not thinking about retirement – he released his latest album, The Bridge, last month.

However, if his milestone birthday has left him in a reflective mood, he’s in luck as he becomes the latest legendary musician to have a Saturday-night schedule on BBC2 dedicated to him.

It begins with a TOTP2 Police Special, which features performances of some of the band’s biggest hits, such as Roxanne, Can’t Stand Losing You, Message in a Bottle, Walking on the Moon and Every Breath You Take as well as a few of Sting’s solo classics like Fields of Gold.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s also the 2013 programme Sting: When the Last Ship Sails. It focuses on songs from the album and musical The Last Ship, which was inspired by the shipbuilding community of Wallsend, Northumberland, where the musician was born and raised. (Although back then he was known as Gordon Sumner – the nickname Sting came about due to a black-and-yellow striped jumper he wore while playing with the Phoenix Jazzmen.)

Going back further into the archives, the evening concludes with the documentary Old Grey Whistle Test: Police in the East, which finds Annie Nightingale following Sting and his then bandmates Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers on their 1980 tour of Japan, Hong Kong, India, Egypt and Greece, complete with interviews and performance footage.

However, the main event is the new Reel Stories: Sting. For people who haven’t seen the occasional series before, it sees Dermot O’Leary inviting a musician to join him in a cinema to watch back clips from across their career. Previously he’s chatted to Noel Gallagher, Dave Grohl, Kylie Minogue and Rod Stewart, but it seems Dermot is particularly excited about this latest edition.

He says: “One of my earliest memories was watching the Police on Top of the Pops. I hadn’t met Sting before and it was a real privilege to sit down and listen to his story, which spans decades of musical history.”

There should certainly be plenty of archive footage to choose from. Sting made his TV debut on The Old Grey Whistle Test back in 1978 and since then much of his career has been captured on screen, from his performance at Live Aid in 1985 to his reunion tour with the Police in 2007.

And that’s just the music – if he wanted to, O’Leary could dedicate another episode to Sting’s acting career, which began with Quadrophenia in 1979 and also took in the controversial Brimstone and Treacle, the 1984 version of Dune and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. And then of course there’s his activism – he’s campaigned on human rights and environmental issues.

So, given all he’s crammed into his 70 years, it’s not surprising that Sting hasn’t had much of a chance to watch himself on the TV, and he’s never seen many of the clips – until now.

They do bring back memories though, as he shares his experiences and stories with Dermot and the viewers.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.