Derry Girls emotional series finale nominated for ‘TV Moment of the Year’
The moving series finale of ‘Derry Girls’ has been nominated for the Edinburgh TV Festival’s ‘TV Moment of the Year.’
By Laura Glenn
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:31 am
The festival is one of the most prestigious media events in the UK and the Derry Girls moment has been shortlisted along with seven others, including Jean Slater going to Southend in Eastenders, Sam Ryder’s performance on Eurovision, Nick and Charlie’s first kiss in Heartstopper, Rose and Giovanni’s Couples Choice Dance in Strictly Come Dancing, Shruti breaks the fourth wall in ‘This is Going to Hurt’ and Succession.
The winner will be announced during a live Edinburgh TV Awards ceremony, hosted by Sophie Duker, on Thursday, August 25. The winner will be decided by public vote and Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask those who liked the finale to ‘give us a wee vote.’
You can vote at thetvfestival.com/tvmoment2022