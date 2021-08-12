Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney to showcase Northern Ireland

PIC SHOWS: Actress Siobhán McSweeney; with John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism NI (left); and Shane Clarke, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Corporate Services, Policy & Northern Ireland (right), during filming for Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney, in Newcastle, Co Down.

The four-part series, called Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney, begins on More4 tonight (August 12).

The first episode will follow Siobhán as she travels around Co Down on her electric bike – taking in the Saint Patrick’s Way through Downpatrick and Saul and visiting Castle Ward.

Viewers will also see her checking out some of Belfast’s best-known sights – including the Harland & Wolff cranes, Belfast City Hall, Queen’s University and the Lyric Theatre – and meeting up with artist Colin Davidson in his studio.

Later in the series, Siobhán will explore Derry’s city walls and the iconic Derry Girls mural.

She will also visit Armagh city, the Mourne Mountains, the Giant’s Causeway, Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Rathlin Island, as well as Fermanagh and the Sperrins.

The series was devised by Waddell Media and supported by Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI.

Shane Clarke, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Corporate Services, Policy & Northern Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new four-part TV series, ‘Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney’.

“With many people across GB set to watch the series on More4, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland – highlighting our spectacular scenery and the many things for our visitors to see and do here. It will remind GB viewers that Northern Ireland is the perfect destination for a short break or holiday.”

Tourism NI’s Chief Executive, John McGrillen, commented: “This four-part TV series with Siobhán McSweeney will play a significant role in promoting Northern Ireland as a must-see holiday destination to viewers.