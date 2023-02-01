Derry's Brooke Scullion is the current favourite to win 'Dancing with the Stars'

Singer Brooke Scullion with her Dance Partner Robert Rowinski during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 . Pic : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

The Bellaghy woman, who is winning praise from judges and viewers alike, is 11 / 4 to win, with Panti Bliss coming in second at 3 /1 followed by Suzanne Jackson at 7 /1.

Derry man Damian McGinty and 2FM’s Carl Mullan – who also has strong Derry connections, are both coming in at 5 / 1, followed by Kevin McGahern at 8 / 1. Paul Brogan at 10 / 1, Stephanie Roche at 14 / 1 and Shane Byrne at 33 /1.

Former Dublin Gaelic footballer Paul Brogan was a 40/1 outsider as he took to the dancefloor on movie week, but his Charleston to A Star Is Born from Hercules saw him gambled into 10/1 after it was awarded a series-high score of 27 points by bowled-over judges.

Derry girl Brooke Scullion meanwhile has moved into favourite to be crowned champion at 11/4 from 3/1 as her 24-point haul ensured she boasts the best average score through four weeks of performances.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The odds suggested Paul Brogan was in danger of being shown the red card, but there has been quite a turnaround and if he kicks on this weekend he could well be in the same ballpark as the favourites. But Brooke Scullion continues to impress and she's standing out as the one to beat!”