‘Disappear Here’ Film Festival returns to Ballyliffin after two years online

With many filmmakers restricted in terms of production due to the pandemic, it is notable that many creatives turned to the world of documentary as the number of submissions to the festival in this space was up by 20%. Disappear Here has always had a socio-political edge to its documentary screenings and this year is no different, with the topics tackled as diverse as ever.

Festival Director Michael McLaughlin talks us through this year’s programme: “We are beyond thrilled to be back at our festival home in the Ballyliffin Hotel with a solid line-up of film that will offer something for everyone this year. We are delighted to be screening the fantastic new Sinead O’Connor biopic ‘Nothing Compares’ as our opening film on Friday, September 23 at 7.30pm. This is a personal highlight for me as a lifelong admirer of Sinead’s work, and the insight into her career and her extraordinary rise to fame is incredible. Music is a reoccurring theme across the weekend with a film about the Inishowen Traditional Singing Circle for example, and another that looks at the work of an 83yr old Danish violinist who is still playing concerts and teaching new students.

As usual, we have many local issues being confronted and explored by filmmakers and the ongoing mica crisis in the county appears in a number of this year’s screenings. As part of our LGBTQ programme we have invited some members of the recent Inishowen Pride organising committee to talk about how this seismic event came to be, and the legacy they hope will emerge from it.

Disappear Here Film Festival returns at the end of September.

With our largest number of submissions since we started out in 2017, it’s becoming apparent how integral a role our festival is now playing in the promotion of Irish, and to a lesser extent International indie film. It’s important that the focus is on locally produced work where possible, with our Northern Exposure Award in conjunction with the Donegal Film Office again offering a bursary to an emerging new talent, and even our promotional poster this year has been produced locally by Ros and Tim at Ballagh Studios in Malin, handmade on antique letterpresses”

Having launched the Disappear Here monthly Film Club in partnership with Donegal Changemakers and Concern Worldwide in June of this year, the festival plans to continue this alliance with a number of screenings that deal with issues that encourage people to think globally while acting locally. Work that highlights the plight of the Palestinian people, now a staple of the festival offering each year, is again included within this programme of work.

“As usual we will be encouraging short post-screening discussions with the creatives behind the lens of the films that we show, thereby continuing to offer some personal insight into the issues raised, and the process for cast and crew” concludes Michael.

Full programme details will be released online next week on the festival website, and tickets will be available at the door each day.