Disney+ reveals first look images of 'Derry Girls' star Louisa Harland in 'Renegade Nell'

Disney+ has revealed first look images for the highly anticipated UK Original Series ,’Renegade Nell,’ which features ‘Derry Girls’ star Louisa Harland in the title role.

The series will premiere in Spring 2024 on Disney+ worldwide.

‘Renegade Nell’, a Lookout Point original adventure series is written and created by BAFTA-award-winning writer Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack) and directed by Ben Taylor (Sex Education, Catastrophe).

Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) plays the title role of Nell, a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in 18th Century England.

Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson in Renegade Nell. Cr. Robert Viglasky/Disney+ © 2022.

But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind, played by Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), appears, Nell realises her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.

Frank Dillane (The Essex Serpent, Fear the Walking Dead) plays Nell’s fickle friend and sometime adversary Charles Devereux, a charming rogue with a dangerous, villainous alter ego.

Adrian Lester (Trigger Point, Mary Queen of Scots) plays the Earl of Poynton, a master political schemer and manipulator who joins forces against Nell with Sofia Wilmot, played by Alice Kremelberg (The Sinner), a young widow who wants power and independence at any cost.

Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) plays eccentric newspaper magnate Lady Eularia Moggerhanger, whilst Pip Torrens (The Crown, Poldark) appears as Lord Blancheford – the father of Sofia and her feckless, bullying brother Thomas, who is played by Jake Dunn (Half Bad).

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell/Season 1. (L to R) Enyi Okoronkwo as Rasselas, Louisa Harland as Nell in The Ballad Of Renegade Nell. Cr. Robert Viglasky/Disney+ © 2022.

Ényì Okoronkwo (The Lazarus Project) also stars as Rasselas, a spirited stable boy who joins Nell and her sisters on the run in his own bid for freedom, with newcomers Bo Bragason and Florence Keen as Nell’s two younger sisters Roxy and George, and Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) as Nell’s kind-hearted father Sam.

‘Renegade Nell’ is an action and fantasy adventure series with eight episodes of 45 minutes each.

The series is produced by Lookout Point as a Disney+ UK original series.

