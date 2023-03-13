Over the years, a whole host of celebrities have put themselves through the wringer to raise money for Red Nose Day.

Last year, Billy Monger took on an epic triathlon-inspired challenge, while Alex Scott and Jermaine Jenas braved tough terrain to compete in the Red Nose and Spoon Race.

And in previous efforts, stars have climbed Kilimanjaro, took part in a Danceathons, rowed the Zambezi river, trekked in Kenya and entered the Big Brother house, among other things.

This year, it was the turn of Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan as they attempted a turbulent trek to the top of Cairn Gorm Mountain in the wintry Scottish Highlands.

This one-hour documentary, showing ahead of Friday’s Comic Relief show on BBC One, captures every single step of their journey as they battle dangerous weather and freezing temperatures.

From wild camping and crampons to punishing winds and terrain, viewers will see the celebrity trio face the toughest physical challenge of their lives.

To prepare for their trip, Emma, Oti and Rylan spent two days together in the Scottish Wilderness learning winter survival skills and how to build an emergency shelter.

Setting off in high spirits from the picturesque village of Braemar, the trio are given a rapturous send-off to the beat of the Ballater & District Pipe Band.

Leaving civilisation behind, they navigate the foothills of the southern Cairngorms, and wild camp as they inch closer to the foot of Cairn Gorm.

However, dangerous weather conditions are fast approaching, and viewers will see the drama unfold as the trio’s summit attempt is put in jeopardy.

With the challenge hanging by a thread, crisis talks between the expedition team determine whether the fast-deteriorating conditions, which could pose a danger to life, will stop the devastated trio in their tracks.

Emma says: “Without doubt this challenge tested me in so many ways, and I felt pains in places I didn’t know I could feel pain!

“But there was no way I could say no to such an important cause.”

Oti adds: “When I signed up to the challenge, I don’t think I realised just how tough this was going to be. It was exhausting. Without doubt, it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever taken on, which I think people will see.”

Rylan explains what effect the challenge has had on him.

Emma Willis, Rylan Clarke and Oti Mabuse

“There are still days when I wake up and think we climbed a flipping mountain,” he says.

“It was draining on so many levels. But that feeling once we reached the top, I wish I could have bottled it up. The feeling was something else. I’ve gone from moaning about walking to put the bins out to climbing a mountain. Would I do it again? Absolutely. Would I do it with a 20kg backpack on me, absolutely not!”

Also during the documentary, Emma visits Streetlife, an organisation which is supporting young homeless people in and around Blackpool.

While in Dorset, Rylan and Oti visit the Jolly Good Company to learn about the support they provide to elderly people at risk of developing physical and mental issues caused by loneliness and isolation.