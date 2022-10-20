If you’re old enough to remember Saturday Live, you’ll know it was one of the most influential and important comedy shows in British history.

During the 1980s, such was the explosion of the so-called ‘alternative comedy’ movement that over 50 comedy clubs were operating in London and a galaxy of performers were working the venues.

The game-changing Saturday Live (later becoming Friday Night Live) brought this burgeoning scene to a national TV audience, and propelled several of the performers to stardom.

Anyone who was anyone on the comedy scene appeared on it, including Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmondson, Chris Barrie, Craig Charles, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, Nick Hancock and Neil Mullarkey, Jeremy Hardy, Lenny Henry, Helen Lederer and Andy de la Tour.

Arguably the biggest leap to fame was by Harry Enfield, whose brilliantly drawn characters Stavros and Loadsamoney made appearances on the shows.

Meanwhile, although Ben Elton was initially invited just to write for the show, he was asked to perform as well and quickly became the show’s most seen face, hosting all of the second series.

With his trademark sparkly suit, he used the platform to rail against authority and what he saw as the misuse of Tory power during the 1980s.

Friday Night Live was resurrected as a segment for 1993’s Red Nose Day, again hosted by Elton, with appearances by Laurie, Reeves and Mortimer, Eddie Izzard, and David Baddiel and Rob Newman.

The show made another return in 1996 on ITV.

Hosted by Lee Hurst, it featured comedians including Harry Hill and Simon Munnery.

It was revived by ITV once again in 2007, with Marcus Brigstocke hosting and comics including Jimmy Carr, Lee Mack, Mitchell and Webb, and Jocelyn Jee Esien.

Elton also performed, and there were musical performances by Bon Jovi and Hard-Fi.

Now, kicking off Truth and Dare season to mark Channel 4’s 40th anniversary,

Friday Night Live is returning with a 90-minute comedy variety special.

Back to host is the masterful Elton, who is joined by friends from the original series such as Enfield, Clary and Brand, and new performers from today’s circuit including Rosie Jones, Mawaan Rizwan, Jordan Gray, Ronni Ancona and Sam Campbell.

Host Ben Elton

As well as all that comedy talent in one room, there’s live music courtesy of Mercury Prize nominee Self Esteem.

The Return Of Friday Night Live is one of a number of commissions announced by Channel 4 for its anniversary celebrations, with other commissions including Frankie Boyle focusing on the monarchy, Prince Andrew: The Musical, and a programme about free expression hosted by Jimmy Carr.

Channel 4’s Ian Katz says: “This season shows that Channel 4 is still as mischievous, disruptive and distinctive as when it was born 40 years ago.”

During the original Saturday Live series, lawyers were on hand to ensure none of the comedians landed themselves in hot water.