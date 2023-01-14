“We’re kicking off a blockbuster 2023 entertainment schedule with our biggest names and best loved formats to keep our viewers glued to their screens, as well as singing, dancing and guessing along.”

So claimed Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, when the broadcaster launched its new season of shows on January 1st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wasn’t kidding either. We’ve already been treated to new runs of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win (Saturday Night Takeaway will return in the spring), The John Bishop Show and The Masked Singer, with Next Level Chef making its debut last week.

But now the feather in the cap of ITV’s entertainment crown is back for its 15th series – but who will follow in Regan Gascoigne’s fleet-footed steps as this year’s winner?

It’s far too early to tell, although the smart money may be on Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson who, if he can master the skates, should have the agility to pull off some amazing moves. He’s certainly ambitious: “This is a really cool thing. I’ve certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. My biggest goal is to do something that no-one has ever done before!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drag Queen The Vivienne is also taking part, and regards the opportunity as a groundbreaking moment: “This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice. To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

But for Patsy Palmer, signing up was a far more personal affair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone,” revealed the ex-EastEnders star when she became the first confirmed participant. “I thought ‘I’ll just go for it’ and it seems like a lot of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50-year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!”

The rest of the line-up features Mollie Gallagher, aka Coronation Street’s Nina, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, former footballer John Fashanu, ex-Hollyoaks actor Carley Stenson, reality TV star Joey Essex, comedian Darren Harriott, singer Michelle Heaton and The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining them are professional skaters Matt Evers (who’s been with the show since it began), Alexandra Schauman, Łukasz Różycki, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton. Olivia Smart is a new addition to the line-up, while Sylvain Longchambon, Vicky Ogden and Klabera Komini are returning to the fray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As ever, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are the hosts, with judges Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse offering their views.

The run has the potential to be the best yet – whether you’re a fan of watching great skill or simply love seeing famous folk fall over – and it should also warm up these long, cold January nights no end.

Advertisement Hide Ad