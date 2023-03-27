It can’t be easy going incognito when you’re a celebrity.

Thankfully for the so-called ‘stars’ involved in the new series of Celebrity Hunted, they’re not the most recognisable personalities out there, and are not likely to be troubling the front pages of the gossip magazines anytime soon.

Arguably the best known of this year’s celebrity fugitives, taking part in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, are comedians and Off Menu Podcast hosts, Ed Gamble and James Acaster.

Their involvement in the series was actually revealed last summer when Ed was forced to present his Radio X show in hiding from an undisclosed location.

While on air, he repeatedly called the Hunters “thick”, prompting chief hunter Lisa Theaker to call into the show herself, telling Ed he is “the worst fugitive we have ever had in the history of the Channel 4 show”.

Ed replied: “We’re absolutely terrible, and they’ve still not caught us. So what does that say about the Hunters?”

“To be fair, though, we did go for a nice meal in Shrewsbury when there was a helicopter chasing us, which wasn’t the smartest idea…”

Ed and James are joined in this year’s line-up by Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones and her best friend, TV presenter and former Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller.

There’s also Coronation Street actress turned broadcaster Nicola Thorp and her boyfriend, The Devil’s Hour and Indian Summers actor Nikesh Patel.

This Morning therapists and life-change experts Nik and Eva Speakman are the fourth pair, and the line-up is completed by YouTuber Saffron Barker, alongside TV mathematician Bobby Seagull.

Their goal is simple: to try to stay off the radar so and go undetected by the Hunters for two weeks.

But fans of the show will know that this task a lot harder than it seems.

The hunters are a handpicked team of police and military personnel, headed up by Theaker.

They are armed with the powers of the state – CCTV and ANPR cameras, drones, dogs, mobile phone tracking and social media publicity campaigns.

They will use use intuition, determination and cutting-edge technical surveillance to try and track them down.

Having had to uncover the whereabouts of just eight celebrities in recent series, the Hunters have their work cut out this time tracking down 10 famous faces.

In tonight’s first episode, nine celebrities escape from life behind bars at Shrewsbury prison and go on the run.

The hunters are instantly on their tails tracking them with CCTV cameras and a helicopter.

Katya and Aimee take off in a vintage Vespa with sidecar.

Meanwhile, husband-and-wife team Nik and Eva escape on a tandem bike, hoping that their family network will prove to be an asset and not a weakness.

Bobby takes the wheel – but his limited skills as a getaway driver put him and Saffron at risk.

And solo fugitive Nicola escapes in a vintage Jag with plans to get her boyfriend, Nikesh, onboard as the 10th fugitive. However, the hunters appear to be ready for him.