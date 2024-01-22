Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cookery competition is back for its 19th series, as more professional chefs compete for the chance to serve one of their dishes at a prestigious banquet.

When Great British Menu began back in 2006, the feast in question was in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s 80th birthday. Since then, we’ve had banquets celebrating Comic Relief, the Women’s Institute and 70 years of the NHS, while last year the theme was British animation and illustration.

To be in with a chance of getting one of their creations of the menu, the chefs must come up with something that not only tastes good, but also reflects the brief.

This year, the theme is Olympics and Paralympics (that’s right, Great British Menu has been on air so long, we’re now recycling concepts as this was also the theme in 2012).

Once again, the people who will be deciding who makes the grade are returning judges, former double banquet winner and Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, restaurateur Nisha Katona, and comedian and host of a popular food podcast, Ed Gamble. Andi Oliver is also back as the show’s presenter.

If you’ve missed the previous 18 runs, then you might be wondering why people who already cook for a living are signing up for a competition where the prize is the chance to slave over a hot stove.

However, there’s a reason that Britain’s chefs are still keen to compete, and that’s because Great British Menu has a reputation for putting its winners on the culinary map.

Tommy Banks, who rustled up a winning fish dish in 2016 and has since returned as one of the show’s ‘veteran’ judges, has said that appearing on the show changed his life – and also considerably boosted the number of customers at his restaurant in Oldstead.

Meanwhile, Richard Bainbridge, who served up a winning trifle in 2015, told The Guardian: “I joke that trifle bought my restaurant five times over. It’s probably true. You still get it now. Customers come in and want pictures with you.”

No doubt the chefs featured in this opening episode will also be hoping to serve up a dish that looks so mouth-watering, viewers feel compelled to book a table and try it for themselves.

We’re beginning with the North East heat, which covers Yorkshire and Northumberland.

Cal Byerley from Newcastle, and Huddersfield-born Samira Effa make their return to compete alongside two newcomers, Teeside’s Scott John-Hodgson, and Adam Degg, who has made Yorkshire his home.

Only two of them will make it through to the judges’ chamber on Thursday, so they need to impress veteran Aktar Islam.

He starts by tasting their canapes, which are not scored, although the ranking will be used in the event of the tie.

Then it’s on the vegan starters, which include a Jerusalem artichoke ‘winner’s medal’, while the fish course includes kohlrabi white rose with brill and champagne sauce as a tribute to Yorkshire’s Olympians.