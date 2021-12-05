Helen and Jules are back on the Farm

Life in the countryside and down on the farm has long been a popular subject for TV viewers.

For evidence, look no further than Amazon Prime’s Clarkson’s Farm which has taken the nation by storm since its debut in June.

Not far behind in the popularity stakes have been the Channel 5 offerings Our Yorkshire Farm, which follows hill shepherds Amanda and Clive Owen and their family, and This Week on the Farm, which Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson present from Cannon Hall in South Yorkshire, run by brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson.

During the summer, a spin-off of the latter, Summer on the Farm was broadcast, with Helen and Jules hosting a week of live programmes from Cannon Hall.

The show was hugely popular, and as the farming community continues to face fresh challenges, Helen believes shows like this can give the issues a human face, as well as allowing consumers to engage with those people who work so hard to produce world-class food.

“The reason that On The Farm is a success is because Rob and Dave have such a massive social-media following, that people are able to engage so easily,” she said an interview with the Daily Express.

Now, following the runaway success of their summer stint in south Yorkshire, Helen and Jules are back at Cannon Hall, as the nation’s farmers get ready for the most magical time of the year.

Over the next four nights, they’ll be joined by the Nicholson brothers, as they prepare their animals for a crucial season – one that could make or break their farm near Barnsley.

They will be checking in on some farm favourites, making sure the reindeers are well-fed ahead of Christmas and keeping the farm protected against the elements – by embarking on a fact-finding mission to the Arctic (where they may even pick up some new additions to the farm).

They even find time for a live Farm Olympics at the end of each show. Will Rob get revenge for Dave’s victory in the axe-throwing and welly-wanging back in the summer?

The team is also joined by an all-star cast of Channel 5 favourites, who’ll help the nation prepare for Christmas and make sure we’re all well stocked with creature comforts during the chilly months.

There are bonfires, brass bands and winter warmers aplenty – not to mention a heavily pregnant host preparing for her own Christmas miracle.

Amanda from Our Yorkshire Farm takes us wild swimming in order to fend off the winter blues, her son Reuben solves more mechanical mysteries, and Dr Amir Khan helps the Farmy Army stay healthy through to the spring.

The team is also joined by some of the stars of The Yorkshire Vet and farm regular JB Gill. From little donkeys to star-gazing, frosty walks to woolly jumpers, and the world’s greatest garlic bread to live world record attempts – it’s bound to be a fun four-night run down on the farm.

