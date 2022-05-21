Here comes season six of the Hunted

Katie, Liam, Nathan, James, Grace, Abi, Amarinder, Shoba, Sarah, Elinor, Meurig

In 1982, Channel 4 viewers were introduced to Treasure Hunt, in which Anneka Rice scampered around the country, directed by a studio-based duo as they solved a series of clues.

While it was entertaining enough, someone clearly thought there was even more scope in the TV ‘hunt’ format.

So, in 2015, this show launched, following a group of contestants who go on the run for 28 days (now reduced to 23) in mainland Great Britain, and must do everything they can to avoid being caught by the hunters, a team made up of former and current police, intelligence personnel and on-foot teams.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specials head of ops Marc Cananur, The Chief Lisa Theaker and Deputy Ray Howard

Unlike the lovely Anneka, who sought out all manner of goodies, the fugitives have just one motivation: winning a share of £100,000.

Seven years on, and while the show’s been tweaked here and there, it’s still utterly gripping stuff and if you haven’t seen it yet, make a date for the start of this sixth season.

To date, the hunters have only managed to catch everyone once, in season four, so they’ll be eager to pull the numbers back in their favour this time around. The participants include an ex-military veteran, a couple of experienced urban explorers, two profoundly deaf young men, two sisters with something to prove to their mum, and a mum of four and her grown-up son.

In a first for the show, the fugitives must escape from the Isle of Wight, as the hunter helicopter streams live video of them direct to HQ.

Leading the chase is Assistant Chief Constable of Cleveland Police Lisa Theaker, who will oversee a hand-picked team of top police and military personnel.

As if that wasn’t intimidating enough, they are armed with the powers of the state, which include live CCTV, automatic number plate recognition, GPS positioning, drones, tracker dogs, mobile phone monitoring and publicity campaigns – not least encouraging members of the public via social media to shop the fugitives for a reward.

The action kicks off as the group arrives on a deserted beach with only a change of clothes and a small amount of cash, and must get back to the mainland as quickly as possible.

Nathan and James try their luck at a private marina, and Welsh couple Meurig and Elinor attempt to smuggle themselves off the island right under the hunters’ noses.

But when a gale hits the island, mother and son Shoba and Amarinder are forced to use a more conspicuous means of transport – only to find somebody beat them to it.

Tune in for the second episode on Monday, where the hunters track Elinor and Meurig to his sister’s house in Brecon, where he makes a dramatic getaway and, despite a close shave, Shoba and Amarinder continue to rely on their family network.

Meanwhile, Nathan and James devise a plan to lure the hunters to a fake rendezvous, but can they really outwit the professionals looking to track them down?