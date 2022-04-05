Here comes The Great Home Transformation

DIY is more accessible than ever, and as house prices continue to rise, many people now see their property as an investment as well as a home.

Meanwhile, design tastes seem to be getting more sophisticated, and homeowners want a place that reflects their personality and needs.

But although many of us have ambitions to revamp where we live, do you sometimes wish that someone would just pull up on your doorstep with a truck and sort it for you?

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick and Emma

That’s the concept behind this new six-part series fronted by two of Britain’s best loved presenters – The Voice UK’s Emma Willis and former Radio 1 presenter Nick Grimshaw.

The duo are teaming up to transform family homes across the country in just three days with the help of one life-changing truck.

The programme, in partnership with IKEA, gives families living in houses and flats that are working against them a home that functions well for them.

From Changing Rooms and DIY SOS to George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, there are plenty of brilliant and iconic home makeover shows that have graced our TV screens over the years.

But unlike most of these, The Great Home Transformation will see the work done mostly by hosts Nick and Emma and the families themselves, with a little help from resident interior designer Alex Dauley and resident craftsman Tim Hitchens.

Inside their truck is an immersive mobile moodboard where the family will see a bespoke vision for a cleverly designed and stylish new family home, with zero structural changes required.

With the plans for each Great Home Transformation guided by specialist technology and interior design intelligence, the aim is to demonstrate just how simple and achievable it is to radically change your home for the better through smart yet accessible design.

While the team work hard to create new living spaces ahead of the families moving back in just three days, Nick and Emma will be on hand every step of the way, pulling off some highly emotional reveals, including additional and unexpected secret room reveals for one family member in each episode.

In the first edition, Emma and Nick are in one of the sunniest places in Britain – Eastbourne – to help Becca, Sam and their four children, who are struggling for space in those messy early years of parenting.

The family are feeling stifled by their chaotic living situation, swamped by a tsunami of clutter and laundry, and unable to do the things they really love in their home.

And that stress is heightened, as one of the children has a medical condition which requires regular treatment at home.

Armed with innovative data that reveals exactly how the family use their home, designer Alex is on hand with a few solutions.

She has devised a plan for their living room that will bring much-needed order to a space that has to cater to everyone’s needs.

She also tackles a conservatory that needs to be used for something other than laundry. And finally, she addresses their current eccentric, yet relatable, sleeping arrangements.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.