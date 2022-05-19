Here We Go again with the Jessop family

Paul, Sue, Rachel, Maya, Amy and Sam

What is it about actor Jim Howick and archery? In the sitcom Ghosts, he plays the spirit of a scout leader who was shot through the neck with an arrow (which is still very visible to anyone who can see him).

Now in Here We Go, the comedy which has been following the misadventures of the Jessop family, his character Paul has his own difficult, if slightly less traumatic, history with the sport.

Jim explains: “Paul is caught in the unusual position of being a high achiever in his field who is also haunted by his shortcomings.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made the Olympic archery team which is amazing but he only came 9th in the competition. He’s bruised by it all.”

We learn more about it in this episode as his old archery teammate Ray (guest star Tim Key) - who also happens to be Rachel’s (Katherine Parkinson) ex-boyfriend – sends his annual card teasing him about failing to make the podium at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

Amy (Freya Parks), Sam (Jude Collie) and Maya (Mica Ricketts) are intrigued enough to dig out his old videos and become convinced that Ray cheated him out of the chance to go to Beijing by sneezing at a key moment during the qualifications.

Ray ultimately went on to take the bronze.

So, they decide it’s time Paul confronted his rival, but is he prepared for what may emerge about Ray’s relationship with Rachel?

To prepare for the role of Paul, Jim had to learn some archery basics, but at least he had a co-star to keep him company.

He says: “I had an archery lesson with Tim Key which was like an alternative comedy fever dream. Best date I’ve ever had. I won.”

However, it turns out it he’s had an even more enjoyable experience while filming Here We Go.

Jim says: “We had a lot of fun on the shoot and I have loads of fond funny memories but I think the group swimming pool scene was my favourite.

“It was probably the scene everyone was looking forward to the least.

“When the day eventually came, it was a nice day, the pool was warm and all the principle cast were involved. Everyone was game and a bit giddy with it all.

“It was the closest thing I’d had to a holiday in two years.”

But while the series may have involved some surreal moments, he believes that many viewers will be able to recognise themselves in Here We Go and the Jessop family, especially when it comes to Rachel and Paul’s relationship.

“They’re very much characters and what they have to deal with in the series is a bit of a stretch for your average 2.4 family but it’s all managed by a very real family dynamic.

“There are moments in the series when you really appreciate the friendship at the core of their marriage.”