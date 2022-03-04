Here’s the fourth and final series of Killing Eve

Take a trip back in time to 2013…

That’s when a chance meeting between editor Andrew Rosenheim and dance critic and part-time author Luke Jennings gave rise to two characters who have since bewitched millions around the world.

Jennings already had the idea of a globe-trotting assassin called Villanelle and her nemesis, MI6 agent Eve Polastri, but Rosenheim’s description of a new concept known as Kindle Singles – short novels or novellas written specifically for publication as ebooks – really fired his imagination, and a popular series of tales was born.

Eve Polastri and Villanelle

Four years after the first one became available, the TV version – which had Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge as its showrunner – reached our screens and was an instant hit, turning Jodie Comer into a major star and boosting the profile of Canadian actress Sandra Oh who, until then, was best known for a nine-year stint in medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

One person who was blown away by the opening run was writer Emerald Fennell.

“I was a huge a fan and I knew a bit about the show from Phoebe, who is a good friend. However, nothing could have prepared me for how brilliant it was when it came out and, like everyone else, I was obsessed.”

No doubt she was thrilled to be involved in the second run, on which she replaced Waller-Bridge as the head honcho. However, the third season was overseen by Suzanne Heathcote.

Many critics and viewers felt that, sadly, Heathcote oversaw the weakest episodes to date, which perhaps explains why yet another showrunner has been brought in for the fourth and final series. This time Laura Neal, whose previous credits include Sex Education and Secret Diary of a Call Girl, is the woman in charge. She was already up to speed with the show, having written or co-written some of season three’s episodes.

Neal perhaps has the toughest job of all the showrunners too – fans around the globe are waiting with baited breath to find out how the story concludes, and if they’re not happy, she’ll be the one who gets the blame.

It’s been almost two years since the previous run ended, so if you need a recap, Eve and Villanelle agreed to never see each other again after realising they bring the worst out of each other. However, you can bet they’ll find their vow difficult to keep.

If you haven’t yet seen any of the new run since it debuted on the BBC iPlayer last Monday, it begins with Eve on a revenge mission, and Villanelle trying to prove she isn’t really a monster by living peacefully within a new community.

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences,” says Oh, with Comer adding: “It has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride.

“Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

