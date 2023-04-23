Usually, when the line-up for a new series of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here is revealed, there are at least a couple of names that get viewers saying ‘who?’ (Although they sometimes go on to be among the most popular contestants.)

However, that won’t be the case with I’m a Celebrity South Africa, which brings together some of the most memorable campmates from previous series.

Hosts Ant and Dec are certainly looking forward to it. Ant says: “It’s a question we always get asked…who would you bring back to the jungle? So, to get this opportunity to make a brand-new show in South Africa and put some of our previous campmates through their paces again was the dream.”

Dec added: “It’s bigger and wilder than we could have hoped for so viewers are in for a real treat!”

Although we’re promised more celebs will arrive over the course of the series, the list of famous faces in this opening episode is certainly impressive.

The initial campers are champion boxer Amir Khan, who finished fifth in series 15, and Diversity dancer & DJ Jordan Banjo and TV presenter Carol Vorderman, who camped together in 2016.

Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread took the bronze back in series 11, while Coronation Street star and model Helen Flanagan served her stint in the jungle in series 12.

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder, outspoken model Janice Dickinson and former royal butler Paul Burrell all finished second in series 10, seven and four respectively.

For the time being at least, the only previous winner is former cricketer Phil Tufnell, who was crowned king of the jungle in the second series all the way back in 2003. (That’s right, this reality show really has been going for more than 20 years.)

So, even if it has been a while since some of them were in the jungle, they should all have a good idea of what they are letting themselves in for, and they’ve all proved they can hack the basic conditions.

There’s also no public vote this time, so some viewers may be wondering if we’re just going to be watching the celebs taking a nice trip down memory lane, while breezing through the tasks.

That wouldn’t make for particularly exciting viewing, so instead these all-stars will be pushed to their limits like never before in a show that is more than just a reworked version of the Australian series – it puts its own spin on the format.

Not only will the challenges be bigger, but the environment is even harsher and there will be plenty of twists thrown in too. And as the viewers don’t get to have their say, the celebs will be competing against each other to become the first ever ‘I’m A Celebrity Legend’.

So, with some very big personalities settling in tonight, will it pay for them to try to form alliances, or should we expect it to be every celebrity for him or herself?

Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread

