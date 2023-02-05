IN PICTURES: When Flog It! came to Derry's Millennium Forum in February 2003
When Flog It! came to Derry’s Millennium Forum 20 years ago in February 2003 this month the show was still in its infancy having only launched nine months previously on BBC.
1.
One of the antiques experts examining a historical item.
Photo: DJ
2.
A section of the attendance at the Forum.
Photo: none
3.
Paul Martin examines a grandfather clock brought along to Flog It!
Photo: DJ
4.
Local people displaying some of their antiques as Flog It! came to town.
Photo: DJ