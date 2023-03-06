We may live in a cynical world, but there are still surprises out there, waiting around the corner – even in TV land.

One such instance occurred when it was announced that Alan Carr would be taking over as the host of Interior Design Masters after previous presenter Fearne Cotton stood down. She had presented the show when it took over from the almost-identical The Great Interior Design Challenge, which was fronted by someone you imagine would be far more qualified for such a role – architecture expert Tom Dyckhoff.

Carr has certainly livened things up during his tenure, even managing to get a smile and a laugh from tough judge Michelle Ogundehin, the former editor-in-chief of Elle Decoration. What’s more, the programme boosted its ratings to such an extent that it earned a move from BBC Two to BBC One – a surefire sign of success if ever there was one.

“It’s bigger, bolder and more dynamic and I think with the move from BBC Two to BBC One, it’s acquired an added confidence,” said Carr of the move.

“The challenges in this series are tough from the outset so the designers have to really think on their feet, even from episode one. There is no mucking about, Interior Design Masters means business.”

Of course, Carr himself knows a thing or two about such challenges these days – his most recent BBC production was Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job, in which he and his bessie mate Amanda Holden renovated a couple of rundown apartments in the sun-kissed hills of rural Sicily.

The programme utilised the tips and skills Carr picked up while presenting Interior Design Masters, but also gave him an insight into the difficulties faced by the contestants – perhaps that means he’ll be extra nice to those taking part in the new series.

“I’m such a huge fan of interior design and I’m chomping at the bit to see what these wonderfully creative people have in store for us,” he says.

The 2022 winner, Australian Banjo Beale, who lives on the Isle of Mull with his partner Ro, is now a full-time interior designer with his own business. He was also immediately snapped up by BBC Scotland’s Home of the Year series; he’ll be a guest judge in the fifth season when it airs later this year. “I’m always inventing reasons to snoop through people’s homes – now I get to peek into the best homes in Scotland!” he says of his new role. But will any of this year’s crop of talented creatives enjoy similar success?

We might get an inkling of who has the right stuff to make it through to the final after watching the opening episode, which will introduce us to the 10 participants and their individual style as they tackle their first challenge.

But, of course, while there could be early favourites, there may be a dark horse in the competition – after all, as it was pointed out earlier, there are still a few surprises to be had out there…

