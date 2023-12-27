Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From flared trousers you could lose small children inside, to interior decor that inspired instant nausea, there was a lot wrong with the 1970s.

Yet, as this evening of programmes will demonstrate, it definitely wasn’t all bad.

It kicks off with Britain’s Favourite 70s Sitcoms (8pm), 60 minutes dedicated to hostile hoteliers and comedy convicts, with inside stories, hilarious moments and secrets from the shows.

With Debbie McGee as host, TV chef Rustie Lee rustles up retro recipes for the guests; TV presenter Johnny Ball, pop star Cheryl Baker, actor Vicki Michelle and musician Leee John come along too

Find out how Michael Crawford performed all his own slapstick stunts in Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, how the cast of The Good Life bonded over pea pod burgundy, how Fawlty Towers became a huge hit, and why a real-life affair inspired Carla Lane to write the suburban sitcom Butterflies.

Watch out for clips from The Last of The Summer Wine, The Liver Birds, The Rise and Fall of Reginald Perrin, Steptoe and Son, and Dad’s Army.

Next up is The 1970s Dinner Party (9pm), from the makers of breakout nostalgia hit The 1970s Supermarket. Chuck your coat in the spare room, drop the car keys in a bowl and get ready for a very special evening.

A suitably retro suburban house (traumatic decor klaxon to any Gen Z viewers) is the setting for a 1970s-style dinner party. Debbie McGee is the host, while Rustie Lee rustles up retro recipes, including a crazy take on fondue and crepes suzette, for guests TV presenter Johnny Ball, pop star Cheryl Baker, actor Vicki Michelle and musician Leee John.

They reminisce about the decade when more Brits became homeowners, furniture became fashionable and food was flamboyant.

Bringing up the rear of the evening is When 70s TV Goes Horribly Wrong.

It features a slew of less-than-perfect moments from the decade’s biggest shows, including Fawlty Towers, Jukebox Jury and the very first episode of Question Time where an audience member stole the show for all the wrong reasons.

Sherrie Hewson, Doctor in the House star George Layton and presenter Jenny Hanley relive the moments they’d rather forget in this two-hour special narrated by icon Dame Penelope Keith.

Bill Oddie relives a rare outtake from The Goodies where the comedy called for him to smash a Gramophone record, but he ended up making a record of his own – for the most takes.

Meanwhile, Sheila Ferguson recalls when she was guest starring on Supersonic with her group the Three Degrees but was forced to call cut after swallowing some glitter falling from the lighting gantry. Plus, Blue Peter presenter Lesley Judd takes us back to a time before Health and Safety was a thing.

Other highlights include the time a young newscaster Sue Lawley was underwhelmed by a guest on Nationwide, who claimed he could jump on eggs without cracking them.

Meanwhile, veteran American comedian and actor Bob Hope has difficulty with a prop, causing steam to pour from his ears literally and metaphorically, and bad boys of rock The Who have a bizarre encounter with unimpressed chat show host Russell Harty.