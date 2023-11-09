Now, viewers will get a chance to say their own goodbyes as the final episode airs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some viewers would be happy for the sitcom Ghosts, which comes to an end tonight, to go on haunting the schedules forever, but it seems that its cast and creators were keen to leave the viewers wanting more.

Mathew Boynton, who plays the poetic Thomas, says: “It’s best to go out at the top while people are still saying, ‘It’s great’, rather than, ‘It’s not as good as it used to be’, which can happen with some shows.

“The way I see it, we’re a band who have made this very successful album. I want the last series to be as good as it’s ever been.

"I want people to miss it and us, and therefore be excited when we come back with something new.”

To carry on the band analogy, it’s certainly not the case that Ghosts is ending because of creative differences.

The show was the brainchild of a group of actors and writers who first came together on the acclaimed children’s show Horrible Histories and went on to create Yonderland, and Mathew says that even if they don’t have a specific new project in mind at the moment, they’ll continue to collaborate.

He says: “There’s absolutely no way that we won’t work together again.

"It’s exciting to think about getting back in a room together, talking, making each other laugh and coming up with ideas about what we might do next.”

However, even knowing he’ll be reunited with his colleagues doesn’t mean that saying goodbye to Ghosts wasn’t a bittersweet experience.

Mathew says: “On the last day, the emotion took me by surprise. I thought, ‘Hang on, we’ve just got to the end.’

"I just suddenly found my shoulders going. I felt like if I let myself, I could have really sobbed and sobbed, but I took a deep breath and carried on.

“I’ve never played a single character for that long or written a group of characters for that long.

"You become so attached emotionally to these imaginary people, but also to the real people who are the cast and crew around you.

"You’re thinking, ‘This has been a privilege and a joy’. I’ll carry those joyful memories with me for the rest of my life.”

Now, viewers will get a chance to say their own goodbyes as the final episode airs.

Mike and Alison have received a life-changing offer beyond their wildest dreams, but they need to weigh up the pros and cons.

However, the chances of them getting some time alone to discuss it are looking slim, as a heartbroken Obi interrupts them to reveal he’s been dumped by Brenda.

The situation has left Obi so lovelorn, even Thomas, who is no stranger to moping over an unrequited love, thinks he need to get a grip and stop feeling sorry for himself.