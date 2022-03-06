It’s total madness for new thriller ‘Our House’

Sorry Madness fans, ITV’s latest drama is not a filmed version of the band’s award-winning jukebox musical.

In fact, it couldn’t be further removed from it if it tried – all they have in common is a title.

ITV’s Our House is based on a best-selling novel by Louise Candlish and stars Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston as estranged couple Fi and Bram Lawson, proud parents of two sons.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fi Lawson, Bram Lawson and Toby

The story begins when Fi returns home to find it’s been emptied of her belongings so that another couple can move in.

She insists the place hasn’t been for sale, and to make matters worse, she can’t reach Bram.

As she begins to panic, viewers get a glimpse of Fi’s life, via flashback, in the run-up to this tumultuous and disturbing event.

“What struck me about Our House is its immense relatability,” says Middleton.

“It’s a story where you catch a glimpse of yourself in the characters, and you get the chilling realisation that what happens to Fi could happen to anyone.

“The script is riveting. It really manages to bring the story to life. The book is executed in the format of podcasts, and this is a really clever adaptation. The drama is a great mix of love story and thriller.

“I couldn’t put it down.”

When we first meet Middleton’s character, her marriage to serial flirt and adulterer Bram has collapsed.

They continue to share the titular property for the sake of their children’s stability, but there’s a new chance at happiness via a relationship with the older Toby, played by Rupert Penry-Jones.

“I love Martin,” says Middleton of the man playing her husband.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of his work.

“He injects a sympathetic side into Bram. Martin is so easy, he’s a real natural.

“He’s lovely to work with and brilliant – and that means you have to bring your level up to his!”

She’s equally enthusiastic about Penry-Jones: “Rupert is a real laugh. The character brings out his very sweet side. He has that natural charm which is key for Fi’s next romantic journey. It’s lovely to have two leading men who are so generous and so much fun.”

Our House is, of course, another in a long line of TV thrillers, and Middleton can’t imagine viewers ever growing tired of the genre.

“A drama like Our House, which is so rooted in recognisable everyday life, gives us the opportunity to ask ourselves: ‘What would I do? What if that happened to me?’

“That’s a real thrill.”

She also thinks viewers should be on their guard while tuning in: “First and foremost, I hope that audiences are entertained and moved by it.

“It’s an unexpected story. You start thinking you’re watching one thing, and then it takes you down a very different path.

“I hope people allow themselves to be taken along for the ride.”

Our House may have nothing to do with Madness, but clearly we’d be crazy to miss it.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.