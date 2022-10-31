This deeply personal film by the award-winning Rev, Holby City and Bel-Air actor Jimmy Akingbola comprises an account of his early life, specifically his time spent in care.

In telling his own story, he uncovers much more about the care system in England.

At two years old, Jimmy was uprooted from his Nigerian family and fostered by a white British family, who raised him alongside their birth children as if he were their own. His case is far from unique.

Now living in the bright lights of Hollywood with a glittering career, Bel-Air star Jimmy returns home to Britain to reflect on how his upbringing shaped him.

The total number of children in care has risen by a massive 28% in the past decade to almost half a million. Of the children in Britain awaiting adoption, over 40% are Black, and yet Black foster families are far more rare in comparison, resulting in white parents raising children from other ethnicities and cultures.

Is this dynamic positive or negative? What are the impacts on the children themselves, and on society as a whole?

This isn’t Akingbola’s first foray into presenting, although it is his first documentary. He also hosts Sorry I Didn’t Know, ITV’s comedy panel show dedicated to Black history and culture, the third series of which ended on Sunday.

He has previously explained that he sees great value in educational content coming outside of the documentary genre, telling the Radio Times: “Don’t underestimate the comedy panel show format. Humour is a powerful and engaging way to connect with people.

“I know I, personally, remain much more engaged if a speaker and the content is funny. I also find it easier to remember what I hear when I’m able to connect with something that made me laugh”.

Now moving away from both comedy and acting and into that more restrictive – and yet more in-depth – arena of serious factual programming, Akginbola speaks to a totally new audience, albeit hopefully bringing some of his existing followers along with him.

He said at the time that “I’ve never liked being pigeonholed so, for me, Sorry I Didn’t Know represents the variety within my career,” and so now this is another string to his bow.

It is an unflinching and unbiased programme, which sees Akingbola speak to his own foster family as well as his biological siblings, before meeting fellow actor Lenny James and retired Olympic athlete Kriss Akabusi.

James and Akabusi both share their own personal stories of care – the good and the bad – bringing new perspectives and ensuring the focus never gets too narrow.

It is shared experiences that Akingbola is interested in, despite the intensely personal nature of this film.

While exploring themes of identity, abandonment, the importance of role models and cultural connection, this thoughtful, engaging and emotional film, directed by Andy Mundy-Castle, considers whether a loving family, no matter their ethnicity, is always more important than racial or cultural differences.

Jimmy Akingbola hugs Sola (his older biological brother)

Is love all you need?

