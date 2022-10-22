“It’s the end. But the moment has been prepared for…”

With those words, the fourth Doctor, played by Tom Baker, bowed out before regenerating into Peter Davison. It was an incredible event for many young fans who had grown up watching Baker – due to a seven-year tenure in the Tardis, he was the only incumbent millions of them had ever known.

Now Jodie Whittaker is about to leave too. And although there won’t be quite so many youngsters (or even veteran viewers) sobbing at the idea of such a massive change, in a way it’s almost as momentous as Baker’s decision to quit – after all, Whittaker is the first woman to play the Time Lord, and Doctor No14 will be Ncuti Gatwa, the first black actor to tackle the role.

But there’s a fair bit to happen before the Rwandan-born Sex Education star makes his official debut.

Gatwa won’t appear in his first adventure for over a year – David Tennant’s much-vaunted return as the 10th Doctor comes first to tie in with the show’s 60th anniversary next November in episodes devised by Russell T Davies, who masterminded the sci-fi epic’s return to our screens in 2005. Tennant will be joined on screen by Catherine Tate as popular companion Donna Noble.

And, of course, there’s Whittaker’s swan song to enjoy too. It’s a feature-length tale being broadcast to tie in with the BBC’s centenary celebrations, a reflection of its importance to the corporation – the show is now one of its biggest and most enduring international successes.

As befits such a special episode, all the stops have been pulled out in a bid to make it as exciting as possible, so we can expect to see the Doctor and her friends Dan and Yaz battle not only the Daleks and the Cybermen, but the Master too. What’s more, there’s a speeding bullet train, mysterious graffiti and missing seismologists to contend with, as well as an insight into revolutionary Russia as Rasputin takes control of Tsar Nicholas…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of the classic series are also in for a treat – Janet Fielding (who appeared in the aforementioned final Tom Baker episode) and Sophie Aldred are reprising their roles as former companions Tegan and Ace. We’ve been told to expect a few other surprises along the way too.

“Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast,” says showrunner Chris Chibnall, who is also leaving. “So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the Tardis keys.

“Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour. I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I’m not going to!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together,” adds Whittaker. “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.”

The moment has, it seems, been prepared for – here’s hoping it lives up to expectations.