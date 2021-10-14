Let’s unite and ‘Stand Up to Cancer 2021’

It’s that time of the year again when famous faces from the worlds of entertainment, sport, music and comedy come together and urge us to donate whatever we can to a very good cause.

Yes, it’s the culmination of the two-month Stand Up to Cancer campaign, and Davina McCall, Alan Carr, Adam Hills and Maya Jama are our hosts for a glittering evening of fun and frivolity.

Among the famous faces set to make an appearance are Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, the Jonas Brothers, the Derry Girls, Jack Black, David Oyelowo and Martin Freeman, while a special celebrity-packed episode of Gogglebox is among an evening of televisual delights.

Alan Carr, Maya Jama, Davina McCall, Adam Hills for Stand Up To Cancer

Plus, comedian Joe Lycett will be keeping an eye on the totaliser throughout the night, as well as revealing more about where our hard-earned cash will be going.

To promote this year’s fundraising extravaganza, several stars have chosen to appear in a powerful video, chronicling their experiences with cancer and how it affected them.

Among them is presenter Adam Hills. “I‘m standing up to cancer for my dad who dealt with cancer for so much of his life – first stomach cancer, then leukaemia,” he said.

“I’m standing up for him and for all the people going through cancer who share their stories with bravery, with humility, with courage. Scientists are making huge strides in this battle and by raising crucial funds we can all fight against cancer.”

Talking about how his father coped with the diagnosis, Adam said: “Whenever he had therapy, he’d just do this little dance and sing in a high note. Even right to the very end we still, as a family, ended on a high note. So, I think the most important thing you can do is to just be there for your loved ones.”

Loose Women panellist Charlene White lost her mother to bowel cancer, and said: “I remember the moment she told me she had cancer when we were stood in our kitchen, making Sunday dinner. Soon, my new normal became doing homework on her hospital bed with my brother and sister.

“Despite it all, mum tried her best to push through the pain and be the best mum to us that she could possibly be. I’m standing up to cancer because I don’t want any other young family to go through what we went through.”

Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw, whose father died of bladder cancer in 2016, said: “Losing my dad was incredibly painful and I want to be part of the fight to beat this disease. Researchers are leading the way, constantly developing new ways to beat cancer, but they can’t do this vital work without our support. By standing up together, we can all make a real difference in this fight.”

As for those who are going through a similar journey, Nick has some advice: “Speak to your friends and family as often as you can to check everyone’s alright. It’s important to surround yourself with people you love.”

Thanks to the general public’s generosity, more than £84 million has been raised in the UK, funding 59 clinical trials and projects involving over 19,000 cancer patients across the country.

