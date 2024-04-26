Liam Neeson's Donegal-based action thriller 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' is now on Netflix
‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners,’ was shot in Kilcar, Glencolmcille and surrounding areas in 2022.
It also stars Academy Award nominee Kerry Condron, Ciaran Hinds, Niamh Cusack, Colm Meaney and many more well-known names.
The action thriller was released in US cinemas earlier this year, before hitting Netflix here on Friday, April 26.
In ‘The Land of Saints and Sinners,’ Neeson plays Finbar Murphy, who is eager to leave his dark past behind.
IMDB describes the film plot as follows: “In a remote Irish village, a damaged father is forced to fight for redemption after a lifetime of sins, but what price is he willing to pay? In the land of saints and sinners, some sins can't be buried.”
Liam Neeson has been singing the praises of Glencolmcille and Donegal during his tours of American chat shows to promote the film.
