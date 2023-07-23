The Western fashion world is a strange one. From size zero to supermodels who won’t get out of bed for less than a king’s ransom, and haute couture to the High Street, we are fascinated with clothes and how we look.

Despite that appetite, millions of women, in particular, can feel underserved when it comes to something as simple as finding clothes that fit properly. In the UK, the average woman’s dress size is a 16 but, according to the fashion industry, anything over a 10 is regarded as a plus size, something that frustrates many would-be shoppers.

For all the strides that have been made in the industry, such as body positivity and greater diversity, there is still a long way to go to make sure everyone can find a style that makes them feel a million bucks.

Georgie, Natalie, David and Victoria

This uplifting series aims to drive that change by looking at fashion from several very different standpoints that go beyond the need for a wider range of sizes.

It welcomes a variety of people who feel that they aren’t served by mainstream fashion and can’t find what they want to wear on the High Street, and offers them fabulous new looks.

To do that, a team of highly skilled inclusive fashion designers, stylists, tailors and dressmakers – each of them identifying as disabled – have been assembled. They will all dare to do what the clothing industry doesn’t: make bespoke and beautiful outfits to fit every type of body, all brought to life in their custom-built shop.

They comprise trailblazing adaptive designer Victoria, stylist and model Triple Minor (also known as Georgie), fashionista and body confidence coach Natalie and celebrity stylist David.

The quartet will listen to a range of candid stories about the physical, psychological and financial challenges several ordinary people have faced while trying to find clothing from conventional retailers, before they pool their creative talents and come up with a specially adapted outfit to match each person’s individual taste and needs.

In this opening episode, three customers arrive at the Unique Boutique, looking for fabulously fitted outfits. Prom queen Emma-Jane craves a dress that won’t catch on her wheels as she traverses the catwalk. Before she can say “fairy godmother”, adaptive designer Victoria hits a bullseye with the brief, creating a showstopping gown that is packed with innovative access features.

Next up is separated dad Huw. He wants a new look to help rekindle his love life and also needs a style that works for him as an ambulatory wheelchair user. Stylist David rolls up his sleeves and assembles an ensemble that includes some clever adaptations in a bid to boost Huw’s confidence to swim in the dating pool again.

Finally, cancer patient Lisa admits she’s lost her style mojo after undergoing treatment, while her body changes mean her wardrobe is no longer fit for purpose.