Tommy Jessop, who was born with Down syndrome, is no stranger to being on camera.

An award-winning actor, his credits include the acclaimed TV movie Coming Down the Mountain, in which he starred alongside Nicholas Hoult, and the films Fighter and Innocence. He’s also featured in his filmmaker brother Will’s documentaries Tommy’s Story and the Emmy-nominated Growing Up Down’s.

After he appeared in series five and six of the much-talked-about thriller Line of Duty, Tommy was hopeful that his career was about to truly take off, but the leading roles largely failed to materialise. So, on the advice of his agent, Tommy is taking control of his own career, and in the process, he hopes to prove that people with Down syndrome can play heroes. And Will is coming along for the ride in the documentary Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood.

Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood

Tommy already has the concept for his superhero adventure – the main character is named Roger, in honour of his teddy bear, and his powers are inspired by Tommy’s own experiences of being someone with Down syndrome. The actor sometimes feels as if the world does not value or understand people like him, and he’s hoping that a heroic alter-ago could change attitudes.

But to get Roger the Superhero off the ground, Will and Tommy are going to have call in some favours, starting with recruiting their mum to act as a stunt driver.

As the documentary shows, their charm offensive begins to pay off. The siblings manage to bag a place on a stunt-training day, where they shoot an action trailer that seems Tommy taking on an army of bad guys, and they also start sending out messages to famous actors in the hope they will take the role of the main villain.

Eventually, the project is developed enough for Tommy and Will to take their first ever trip abroad together and attempt to pitch their plan to Hollywood.

Over the course of their own movie adventure, they meet high-profile film industry talent including actors Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), Zack Gottsagen (The Peanut Butter Falcon), Neve Campbell (Scream) and JJ Feild (Captain America), and producer Joel Zadak (Key and Peele).

The siblings also develop a new, deeper understanding of each other, but will they achieve Tommy’s ultimate ambition and make Roger the Superhero a reality?

Well, you’ll have to tune in to find out, but at least you can rest assured that Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood is a feelgood hit – and that its star had a blast making it.

Tommy says: “This documentary is an amazing adventure and a dream come true. It truly has been wicked having a camera and being able to tell my own story. Some of my personal highlights are going to Hollywood with my brother Will, meeting A-list actors, pitching my movie called Roger the Superhero, and singing along to S Club 7.