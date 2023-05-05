The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 wasn’t just a key moment in the history of Britain – it was also seen as a watershed moment for TV.

Although the decision to place cameras in the Westminster Abbey was not without controversy, it allowed people across Britain to feel part of the big day. More than 20 million people watched the service, which is all the more impressive when you consider that there were only 2.7 million TV sets in the country. There are stories of people buying their first televisions for the occasion, as well as people crowding into the homes of neighbours and relatives.

Now, 70 years later, it’s largely taken for granted that the Coronation of King Charles III will be shown on TV – in fact, viewers have more choice than ever about how to watch it. The BBC, ITV and Sky News are all providing live coverage, and for those who can’t watch it in the morning, there are highlight shows this evening.

But it’s still a reminder of the power of television to bring people together for a truly historic event. As Kirsty Young, who will be hosting the BBC’s coverage from a studio in Buckingham Palace says: “I’m very happy indeed to be part of the BBC’s Coronation coverage, as our cameras capture history in the making. Ceremony, spectacle and a right royal celebration – it’s got all the ingredients of a weekend worth watching.”

She won’t be going it alone. The BBC coverage, which begins at 7.30am, also features JJ Chalmers, who will be speaking to members of the military as they prepare for one of the largest parades in living history.

Sophie Raworth will be stationed outside Westminster Abbey to speak to the guests as they arrive, while Huw Edwards will be providing commentary as the doors open. He says: “Few broadcasters have the privilege of working on a Coronation and I’m delighted to be involved. People will be relying on the BBC for coverage of what promises to be a memorable weekend.”

Clare Balding will be commentating on the ceremonial route, and Anita Rani will be mingling with the crowds.

On ITV1, the coverage gets under way with special edition of Good Morning Britain, before Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby take over from 8.30am with a special ITV News programme.

They are based at Buckingham Palace, while Mary Nightingale is outside Westminster Abbey and James Mates is on hand to explain the ancient traditions and rituals when the ceremony begins.

Sky News has its own royal expert in the shape of commentator Alastair Bruce, who will be joined by presenters Kay Burley and Anna Botting throughout the day. There will also be a guest appearance from Joanna Lumley, who will have her own unique take on the day’s events – she’ll be joining the news team fresh from Westminster Abbey, which she is attending as a guest.

But however you choose to watch the Coronation, and whoever you watch it with, it’s set to be an extraordinary and historic event.

The Coronation of HM the King

