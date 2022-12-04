Just before the first series of Winter on the Farm aired this time last year, presenter Helen Skelton revealed that the cast and crew were worried it wouldn’t go ahead.

Storm Barra had been causing havoc across the UK, following on from Storm Arwen which battered the country a week previously, and therefore the Channel 5 show was touch and go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully it did, with Helen making it to Cannon Hall farm in South Yorkshire and announcing: “It has been really stormy over the last few hours, but we’re here, we’re in one piece, we’re relatively warm but we’re definitely live!”

This Week on the Farm, Springtime on the Farm and Winter on the Farm have all been ratings winners.

As well as hosts Helen, Adam Henson, Jules Hudson and JB Gill, there have also been appearances by other popular Channel 5 personalities, including Peter Wright and Julian Norton from The Yorkshire Vet, Our Yorkshire Farm’s Reuben and Amanda Owen, as well as Ben Fogle, Graeme Hall and Stefan Gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skelton started her TV career in children’s television, presenting Newsround and Blue Peter on CBBC.

Since then, she has presented shows including Countryfile, Lorraine, ITV Tonight, as well as several major sporting events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39-year-old Cumbrian has received a lot of praise for her live presenting while On the Farm and admits she’s been amazed at its popularity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen told the Daily Express: “I’m genuinely really overwhelmed at how into and behind this programme, you know, people are.”

She also thinks that Cannon Hall’s farming brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson, who one critic called “the Ant and Dec of agriculture”, are a key factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reason that On The Farm is a success is because Rob and Dave have such a massive social media following, that people are able to engage so easily,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s definitely, you know, we are learning from them.”

“People want to know about British grown tea and British grown produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of those little pointers and tips were picking up from viewer suggestions you know.

“It’s definitely a two-way street. I think we learn every week about – God there’s always someone messaging in about the most random stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presenter Helen Skelton

“It’s a learning curve for all of us I think.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight, Helen and Jules begin a week of live wintery shows from the gorgeous Cannon Hall Farm with Rob and Dave and their Farmy Army of experts on hand to provide anecdotes and advice.

JB joins the team over the next four nights, along with The Yorkshire Vet’s Matthew Jackson-Smith and Shona Searson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect plenty of pre-festive fun, with insights into how the farm’s animals are adjusting to the colder months, beautifully shot films exploring the British countryside, plus a celebration of local crafts and producers, food and drink, and much more.

Although we’ve had some wind and rain lately, there is thankfully no sign that this year’s Winter on the Farm will be disrupted by the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad